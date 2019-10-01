This prayer can help reignite your love of God

Many people experience an initial intense conversion where they feel a deep love of God. However, those feelings of love can quickly die out, and we can begin questioning our own faith, wondering whether it is worth it.

St. Therese of Lisieux, a Carmelite nun of the 19th century, felt similar feelings of doubt. During her life she had many feelings of love for God, but often those feelings would fade away and she would nearly plunge into despair.

The good news is that she recognized the danger she was in and took a different approach to rekindle her love of God. In this passage below, she prays to God and asks him for help. It is a prayer that can help form our own spiritual life, helping us to realize that we can do little things every day that can help reconnect us with God. In many ways it is the little things that matter in life and can help us persevere during a dry spell, keeping our eyes fixed on God in the midst of a spiritual drought.