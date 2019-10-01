Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Spirituality

This prayer can help reignite your love of God

WOMAN, PRAY, CHURCH
Romaset | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 01, 2019

When your soul feels lukewarm or dried up, try praying this prayer.

Many people experience an initial intense conversion where they feel a deep love of God. However, those feelings of love can quickly die out, and we can begin questioning our own faith, wondering whether it is worth it.

St. Therese of Lisieux, a Carmelite nun of the 19th century, felt similar feelings of doubt. During her life she had many feelings of love for God, but often those feelings would fade away and she would nearly plunge into despair.

The good news is that she recognized the danger she was in and took a different approach to rekindle her love of God. In this passage below, she prays to God and asks him for help. It is a prayer that can help form our own spiritual life, helping us to realize that we can do little things every day that can help reconnect us with God. In many ways it is the little things that matter in life and can help us persevere during a dry spell, keeping our eyes fixed on God in the midst of a spiritual drought.

O Lord, when I feel nothing, when I am incapable of praying or practicing virtue, then is the moment to look for small occasions, nothings, to give You pleasure. For example, a smile, a friendly word, when I should much prefer to say nothing at all or look bored …When I find no occasions, at least I want to keep telling You that I love You; it is not difficult and it keeps the fire of love going; even if that fire were to seem wholly out, I should throw little bits of straw on the ashes, little acts of virtue and of charity; and I am sure that, with Your help, the fire would be enkindled again.

Read more:
Start your day with this energizing prayer of St. Therese of Lisieux
Read more:
St. Therese wrote this poem about Joan of Arc when she was tempted with atheism
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  5. Jeffrey Bruno
    Rare photos: How America’s first saint nearly went down …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The inside of this Catholic church in Portugal is decorated with …
  7. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW