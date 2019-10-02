Contemplate Our Lady with this devotion of Cardinal Newman

A newly released collection of meditations and devotions of Cardinal John Henry Newman gives insight into the prayers that formed his soul.

As we begin October, we can turn with him toward Our Lady with this meditation about the kindness with which she dealt with all those around her, while her heart was fixed on Jesus alone.

That

soul is virginal which is ever looking for its Beloved

who is in heaven, and which sees Him in whatever

is lovely upon earth, loving earthly friends very

dearly, but in their proper place, as His gifts, and

His representatives, but loving Jesus alone with sovereign affection,

and bearing to lose all, so that she

may keep Him

O Mary, I wish I could see how you used to

behave towards father and mother, especially towards

St. Anne; and then how you behaved towards the

priests of the temple; and then towards St. Joseph;

and towards St. Elizabeth, and St. John Baptist; and

afterwards towards the Apostles, especially towards

St. John. I should see how sweet and lovely you were

to every one of them; but still your heart was with

Jesus only. And they would all feel and understand

this, however kind you were to them.

Conclusion.—O Mary, when will you gain for me

some little of this celestial purity, this true whiteness of

soul, that I may fix my heart on my true love?

See this and more from Prayers, Verses And Devotion here.