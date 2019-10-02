Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Daniel Esparza
How to deal with toxic people, charitably and successfully, in 3 steps
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Spirituality

In case of a spiritual crisis, these 4 words are the path to recovery

WOMAN PRAYING,CHURCH PEWS
No-Te Eksarunchai | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Fr Robert McTeigue, SJ | Oct 02, 2019

Four habits for keeping you spiritually safe and sane.

How good is your memory? As people age, they may remember their favorite song from high school or the jaunty little tune from a commercial heard on the radio decades ago, but they cannot remember what they had for breakfast yesterday. 

Now let’s ask a tougher question: How good is your memory when you are under stress? That can be a matter of life or death. People working in fields where error means disaster (and worse) — for example, airline pilots, soldiers, firefighters, doctors — all agree: “People don’t rise to the occasion, they fall to the level of their training.” In times of crisis, people do best what they have rehearsed repeatedly and well.

How can that fact be put to good use when we find ourselves in times of despair, temptation, or even spiritual dryness?

I want to recommend four words to live by, that is, words that can be easily committed to memory, understood, and repeatedly acted upon. They can become such a habitual part of ourselves that they can guide us when we are in times of spiritual distress and danger.

The four words are these: alacrity, docility, humility, generosity.

ALACRITY: William Shakespeare, in his play Richard III, spoke of “alacrity of spirit” (from the Latin alacer), which is a cheerful readiness. Unlike a wariness or guardedness that is oriented towards self-preservation, alacrity is an alertness oriented toward meeting the needs of others or answering the call of the duty of the moment. And this alertness is maintained gladly rather than grudgingly or resentfully.

HUMILITY: Alacrity is complemented by humility, which really is a kind of truthfulness, a habit of truth-telling regarding both God’s super-abundance and our own poverty. God is all good, holy, wise and loving—and we are not. God is fully self-sufficient—and we are not. God is always joyful and content—and we are not. Secularism tells us that we do not need God, and Satan tells us that we can make ourselves like unto God, and humility tells us the truth, a painful truth that can spare us much harm and prepare us for even more good.

Read more:
Never quite the center of attention? Let this Apostle help you love humility

DOCILITY: The two sides of humility prepare us for docility (from the Latin docere and docilitas)—to be teachable. In light of God’s fullness and our own emptiness, how can we not be eager to receive? If we find ourselves in chains, how can we not welcome the truth that will set us free?

GENEROSITY: The openheartedness and openmindedness that come from docility should lead us to the cheerful openhandedness of generosity, which is so readily expressed in the Latin: Do ut des—“I give so that you might give.” An illustration may clarify that pithy Latin phrase: When I was about four years old, my father kept a garden in the backyard. The most beautiful flowers were the tiger lilies. They fascinated me. One day, my father clipped one of the tiger lilies, put it in my hand, and told me, “Go bring this to your mother.” I loudly marched into the kitchen and announced: “MOMMY! LOOK WHAT I GOT FOR YOU!” I was as glad and triumphant as if I had made the flower myself.

What did my father do for me? He did not simply kill a flower and task me with transferring its corpse to my mother. No, he gave me the gift of being able to give a gift to my mother. There was a perennial wisdom at work in that gesture. 

St. Ignatius Loyola has taught us that those who love delight in exchanging gifts, in giving what they have to the beloved.

When God gives us a gift, he also gives us the gift of being able to give a gift. He gives us the gift of becoming a gift-giver too, in imitation of him. So understood, generosity becomes a privileged opportunity to share in the delight of loving as God loves.

Read more:
How can you pray so the Holy Spirit will come?

What’s the moral of this story? Simply this: With God’s grace, we can train ourselves to be provident, truthful, wise and giving, in imitation of God. When we are dry or dull or despairing or tempting, calling to mind these four words—alacrity, humility, docility, generosity—can help us to find grace and light in times or even in seasons of darkness. Resolve to practice these starting today, and, over time, they can become habits-at-the-ready when the storm winds begin to blow.

When I write next, I will speak of renewing our understanding of contrition. Until then, let’s keep each other in prayer.

 

Read more:
Pope Francis reflects on changes in his spiritual life since his election to Chair of Peter
Tags:
Spiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Jeffrey Bruno
    Rare photos: How America’s first saint nearly went down …
  4. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to the Archangels for protection and healing
  7. Tom Hoopes
    The Joyful Mysteries of the Eucharist
  8. Philip Kosloski
    The spiritual meaning of St. Michael’s name reminds us how …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW