Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people who converted to Catholicism
Daniel Esparza
How to deal with toxic people, charitably and successfully, in 3 steps
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Art & Culture

Legendary quarterback Brett Favre talks about his faith and one of life’s biggest tests

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Oct 02, 2019

When his father died the day before a game, Favre prayed for a day and took the feild to honor his memory.

During the 2019 Convocation at Liberty University, Legendary NFL Quarterback Brett Favre joined the faculty on stage to talk about his football career and his faith. A crowd of 2,000 listened in rapt attention as the man who is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever spoke of his modest beginnings in college, and how he was only drafted 33rd overall.

The three-time NFL MVP spoke briefly of his accomplishments, but when asked which game stuck out the most, Favre immediately chose the matchup against the Oakland Raiders, on December 22, 2003. Brett explained that he had just lost his father in a car accident the day before the game and he had to decide whether to play. He told Liberty University:

“I prayed so much leading up to that game … and I just wanted to play in a way to make my father proud.”

Favre threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns. By halftime his passer rating was 158.3 — the highest achievable passer rating — and the game ended and Favre’s Packers won, 41-7.

Favre said:

“What I realized later after I retired as I think about that game is that I, and maybe you, have oftentimes said, ‘God, show me you’re real, just for me, just for a second,’” Favre recalled to the crowded Liberty University assembly. “You look for these signs and you never see them when they’re right in front of you, and for me the sign was how I played in that game.”

Later in the event, Favre was asked about his favorite bible verse, which he cited from Luke 23, when the criminals are crucified alongside Christ.

He explained he was fascinated at the forgiveness granted to the guilty man who asks for it:

“One was forgiven in spite of all the things he’d done … and if he can do it, we all can, and we all need it,” Favre said. “Everyone wishes they had something that the other has, and we all have flaws. Do not try to be perfect, because it’s impossible.

“Be who you are and trust that God has your back.”

Tags:
FaithPrayerSports
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Jeffrey Bruno
    Rare photos: How America’s first saint nearly went down …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  5. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  6. Tom Hoopes
    The Joyful Mysteries of the Eucharist
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to the Archangels for protection and healing
  8. Philip Kosloski
    The spiritual meaning of St. Michael’s name reminds us how …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW