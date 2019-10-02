Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God's will

Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Take this quiz from the pope to test your relationship with your guardian angel

ANGEL
Public Domain
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Oct 02, 2019

The idea that we have a guardian angel isn't just a pretty fairy tale. It's actually true!

At a Mass at Domus Sanctae Marthae in 2014, the pope recommended that we ask ourselves some questions about our guardian angels and our relationships with them.

In his homily, he warned against becoming rebellious with our guardian angels, since all of us humans — back to Adam and Eve — have the temptation to be independent and disregard what’s for our own good.

He said that “if you have this attitude of docility, this attitude of listening to advice, of an open heart, of not wanting to be the greatest, that attitude of not wanting to walk the path of life alone, you will be closer to the attitude of a child and closer to the contemplation of the Father.”

Francis also urged us to take the doctrine of guardian angels as truth, not as something “a little imaginative.” It is God himself who explains the presence of guardian angels, he noted, quoting Exodus: “I am going to send an angel in front of you, to guard you on the way and to bring you to the place that I have prepared. Be attentive to him and listen to his voice; do not rebel against him …”

The pope concluded his homily with some questions so that we can examine our consciences in regard to this gift from God:

  1. How is my relationship with my guardian angel?
  2. Do I listen to him?
  3. Do I bid him good day in the morning?
  4. Do I tell him: ‘guard me while I sleep?’
  5. Do I speak with him?
  6. Do I ask his advice? Is he beside me?
