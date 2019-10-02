Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Spirituality

When attacked by demons, St. Faustina prayed to her Guardian Angel

St. Faustina
Phancamellia245 | CC BY-SA 4.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 02, 2019

Satanic forces did not like that she was leading others to embrace the mercy of God.

Ever since the Garden of Eden, Satan has been hellbent in his actions to frustrate the divine plans of God. When he hears of someone doing good in the world, taking souls away from his grasp, it sends him into a fury.

Such was the case with St. Faustina, a Polish nun who lived in the early 20th century. She frequently received private revelations from Jesus, instructing her to spread a message of Divine Mercy into the world. This message focused on the boundless love and mercy of God, who is ready to accept even the most hardened sinners back into his fold.

Satan was not happy and he sent a host of demons to frighten her, hoping that she would give up the mission God had entrusted to her. She writes about it in her Diary.

When I had taken a few steps, a great multitude of demons blocked my way. They threatened me with terrible tortures, and voices could be heard: “She has snatched away everything we have worked for over so many years!” When I asked them, “Where have you come from in such great numbers?” the wicked forms answered, “Out of human hearts; stop tormenting us!”

St. Faustina didn’t back down, but instead prayed to her Guardian Angel.

Seeing their great hatred for me, I immediately asked my Guardian Angel for help, and at once the bright and radiant figure of my Guardian Angel appeared and said to me, “Do not fear, spouse of my Lord; without His permission these spirits will do you no harm.” Immediately the evil spirits vanished, and the faithful Guardian Angel accompanied me, in a visible manner, right to the very house. His look was modest and peaceful, and a flame of fire sparkled from his forehead.

This was not the last encounter with demons that St. Faustina had, and each time she would pray to her Guardian Angel, who would subsequently chase them away.

It is a Catholic belief that angels have been appointed to each individual to protect them from every spiritual attack and to guide them closer to Heaven. They always stand ready to come to our aid, but it is believed that we need to ask them for help. This is why the Church encourages developing a close relationship with your Guardian Angel, frequently turning to them in your time of need.

Learn from St. Faustina’s example and daily pray to your Guardian Angel, asking them to help you, especially in the midst of temptations or spiritual attacks.

Read more:
Here is St. Faustina’s description of her Guardian Angel
Read more:
St. Padre Pio on Listening to Your Guardian Angel
Tags:
AngelsSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Jeffrey Bruno
    Rare photos: How America’s first saint nearly went down …
  4. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to the Archangels for protection and healing
  7. Tom Hoopes
    The Joyful Mysteries of the Eucharist
  8. Philip Kosloski
    The spiritual meaning of St. Michael’s name reminds us how …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW