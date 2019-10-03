Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Inspiring Stories

A Bible that survived hell

Arthur Herlin | Oct 03, 2019

Incredible to think that a Bible that came from 9/11 was permanently opened to THIS passage!

This event happened a while ago, but news of it started to circulate again after the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

On March 2002, while firemen continued to work indefatigably to remove the rubble, one of them made a unique discovery: a Bible fused into a chunk of steel. The holy book, which had become one with the metal, was open to the Sermon on the Mount.

The fireman handed his discovery over to photographer Joel Meyerowitz, who was working at the site documenting the cleanup efforts.

When Meyerowitz received it, he was deeply moved by the passage to which the Bible (the King James translation) had remained open: “Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.”

In 2012, Meyerowitz donated the piece to the National September 11 Memorial Museum, where it is on display just as it was found.

Read more:
Pope Francis establishes “Word of God Sunday”
Tags:
BibleHistory
