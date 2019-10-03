Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people who converted to Catholicism

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Art & Culture

In Orthodox iconography, the Virgin Mary is also the Burning Bush

THEOTOKOS UNBURNT BUSH
Museum of Russian Icons
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Oct 03, 2019

An insightful typological relationship unites the Theotokos with the miracle Moses witnessed in Horeb.

Every September 4 the Orthodox church celebrates the feast of the “Most Holy Theotokos the Unburnt Bush Icon.” Most commonly called “the Unburnt Bush Icon,” this iconographic depiction of the Virgin Mary is based on the miracle witnessed by Moses on Mount Horeb, as narrated in the book of Exodus: God calls Moses, while on Horeb, from a bush which “was burning, yet it was not consumed:”

Now Moses was tending the flock of Jethro his father-in-law, the priest of Midian, and he led the flock to the far side of the wilderness and came to Horeb, the mountain of God. There the angel of the Lord appeared to him in flames of fire from within a bush. Moses saw that though the bush was on fire it did not burn up. So Moses thought, “I will go over and see this strange sight—why the bush does not burn up.”

When the Lord saw that he had gone over to look, God called to him from within the bush, “Moses! Moses!”

And Moses said, “Here I am.”

“Do not come any closer,” God said. “Take off your sandals, for the place where you are standing is holy ground.” Then he said, “I am the God of your father, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac and the God of Jacob.” At this, Moses hid his face, because he was afraid to look at God.

Tradition understands the Unburnt Bush in the book of Exodus as being a type (that is, a prefiguration) of the Virgin Mary: just as the bush was burning without being consumed, the Virgin gave birth to Christ while remaining a virgin. Most of the Greek Fathers and early Ecumenical Councils agree in saying that when God spoke to Moses, Moses heard the pre-incarnate word of God (his Logos, as read in the opening lines of the Gospel of John), thus symbolically and typologically announcing his being born of the Virgin.

Read more:
4 Icons of Mary attributed to St. Luke the Evangelist

Most icons represent the bush and the flame symbolically, as two overlapping diamonds: a green one representing the bush, and a red one representing the flames. They both form an eight-pointed star (symbolizing the “Ancient of Days” the prophet Daniel often refers to), with the Theotokos (that is, the Virgin Mary) in the center holding the Child.

THEOTOKOS UNBURNT BUSH
Museum of Russian Icons
Most icons represent the bush and the flame symbolically, as two overlapping diamonds: a green one representing the bush, and a red one representing the flames. They both form an eight-pointed star (symbolizing the “Ancient of Days” the prophet Daniel often refers to), with the Theotokos (that is, the Virgin Mary) in the center holding the Child.
Tags:
ArtBibleOrthodoxVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to the Archangels for protection and healing
  5. Tom Hoopes
    The Joyful Mysteries of the Eucharist
  6. Annabelle Moseley
    10 Ways to honor Our Lady of the Rosary in October … and …
  7. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    The spiritual meaning of St. Michael’s name reminds us how …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW