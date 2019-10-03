Legendary quarterback Brett Favre talks about his faith and one of life’s biggest tests

During the 2019 Convocation at Liberty University, Legendary NFL Quarterback Brett Favre joined the faculty on stage to talk about his football career and his faith. A crowd of 2,000 listened in rapt attention as the man who is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever spoke of his modest beginnings in college, and how he was only drafted 33rd overall.

The three-time NFL MVP spoke briefly of his accomplishments, but when asked which game stuck out the most, Favre immediately chose the matchup against the Oakland Raiders, on December 22, 2003. Brett explained that he had just lost his father in a car accident the day before the game and he had to decide whether to play. He told Liberty University:

“I prayed so much leading up to that game … and I just wanted to play in a way to make my father proud.”

Favre threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns. By halftime his passer rating was 158.3 — the highest achievable passer rating — and the game ended and Favre’s Packers won, 41-7.

Favre said:

“What I realized later after I retired as I think about that game is that I, and maybe you, have oftentimes said, ‘God, show me you’re real, just for me, just for a second,’” Favre recalled to the crowded Liberty University assembly. “You look for these signs and you never see them when they’re right in front of you, and for me the sign was how I played in that game.”

Later in the event, Favre was asked about his favorite Bible verse, which he cited from Luke 23, when the criminals are crucified alongside Christ.

He explained he was fascinated at the forgiveness granted to the guilty man who asks for it: