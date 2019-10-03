Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people who converted to Catholicism
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
What is the daily schedule of a Catholic monk?

TRAPPIST MONKS
WITT Pierre | Hemis | AFP
Philip Kosloski | Oct 03, 2019

What do they do all day? Are they always praying in the church?

Click here to launch the slideshow

Catholic monks lead seemingly mysterious lives that are often entirely cut off from the world. Those who have never met a monk or visited a monastery often wonder what monks do and if they spend all day in the church, constantly praying from morning until evening, and even all night.

While it is true that monks are inspired by St. Paul’s exhortation to the Thessalonians to “Pray without ceasing,” this does not mean that they are physically in the church all day long. There are many different types of monks in the Catholic Church and throughout the day they could be doing any number of things, such as praying in the church, tilling the garden, or brewing beer.

However, there is a basic schedule that most contemplative monks follow that was established by St. Benedict in the 6th century. It consists of specific times that a monk will pause what he is doing and return to the church to pray. In this way the monk always surrenders his daily work to God, permeating his day with prayer.

Here is a slideshow that goes through a typical schedule in the life of a Catholic monk.

Read more:
This is what a horarium is and why everyone should have one
Read more:
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?

 

