9-year-old girl comes to the rescue of bullied classmate

Going to school can be very tough for some kids. It’s not just a question of fulfilling educational demands, but because kids can be so cruel. This was recently the case for one fourth grader when his classmates laughed at him when they saw the state of his shoes.

The parents of the young boy had money to pay for groceries and bills, but a new pair of shoes was a tall order. Instead of being shown compassion, he was mocked for his unfortunate situation. Luckily, however, a kind-hearted classmate, Avah, decided to step in and put an end to the situation.

On arriving home, Avah spoke to her mom about the boy’s bullying. Mom Shannon Parkins asked her daughter if she wanted to buy her classmate a new pair of shoes. After a little shoe-size investigating, the mom and daughter duo went shoe shopping to find the perfect pair of shoes for the boy.

As Parkins shared on Facebook, the next day Avah went to school with the shoes and a little note to leave behind in the boy’s backpack. While we don’t know the boy’s reaction to the new purchase, Avah’s kind gesture is an important lesson to share with kids and adults alike: instead of laughing at someone’s misfortune, see how you can try and help turn it around. As her mom says: “The world is so full of hate, we need more souls like Avahs!”