Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII

Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Inspiring Stories

9-year-old girl comes to the rescue of bullied classmate

AVAH PARKINS
Shannon Parkins | Facebook | Fair Use
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 04, 2019

And proves how one kind gesture goes a long way ...

Going to school can be very tough for some kids. It’s not just a question of fulfilling educational demands, but because kids can be so cruel. This was recently the case for one fourth grader when his classmates laughed at him when they saw the state of his shoes.

The parents of the young boy had money to pay for groceries and bills, but a new pair of shoes was a tall order. Instead of being shown compassion, he was mocked for his unfortunate situation. Luckily, however, a kind-hearted classmate, Avah, decided to step in and put an end to the situation.

On arriving home, Avah spoke to her mom about the boy’s bullying. Mom Shannon Parkins asked her daughter if she wanted to buy her classmate a new pair of shoes. After a little shoe-size investigating, the mom and daughter duo went shoe shopping to find the perfect pair of shoes for the boy.

As Parkins shared on Facebook, the next day Avah went to school with the shoes and a little note to leave behind in the boy’s backpack. While we don’t know the boy’s reaction to the new purchase, Avah’s kind gesture is an important lesson to share with kids and adults alike: instead of laughing at someone’s misfortune, see how you can try and help turn it around. As her mom says: “The world is so full of hate, we need more souls like Avahs!”

