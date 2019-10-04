9-year-old girl comes to the rescue of bullied classmate

And proves how one kind gesture goes a long way ...
The parents of the young boy had money to pay for groceries and bills, but a new pair of shoes was a tall order. Instead of being shown compassion, he was mocked for his unfortunate situation. Luckily, however, a kind-hearted classmate, Avah, decided to step in and put an end to the situation.
On arriving home, Avah spoke to her mom about the boy’s bullying. Mom Shannon Parkins asked her daughter if she wanted to buy her classmate a new pair of shoes. After a little shoe-size investigating, the mom and daughter duo went shoe shopping to find the perfect pair of shoes for the boy.
As Parkins shared on Facebook, the next day Avah went to school with the shoes and a little note to leave behind in the boy’s backpack. While we don’t know the boy’s reaction to the new purchase, Avah’s kind gesture is an important lesson to share with kids and adults alike: instead of laughing at someone’s misfortune, see how you can try and help turn it around. As her mom says: “The world is so full of hate, we need more souls like Avahs!”
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?