Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Church

Pope Francis celebrates St. Francis’ feast day at event in Vatican Gardens

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Oct 04, 2019

Tree-planting ceremony honors the saint who John Paul II named the patron of all who work to care for God's creation

October 4 is the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, and Pope Francis is the first pope in history to carry his name.

This year also marks 40 years since Pope Saint John Paul II proclaimed St. Francis the patron “of those who promote ecology.”

These elements came together for an event with which Pope Francis celebrated his “papal nameday”: a tree-planting in the Vatican Gardens.

The tree was a holm oak from Assisi. The name of the tree is believed to come from the old Anglo-Saxon word for “holly” – “holy.”

The soil in which the tree was planted came from the Amazon, celebrating the wealth of the bioregion’s cultures and traditions; from India, representing the countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis, where droughts and floods leave millions devastated; soil representing refugees and migrants, forced to leave their homes because of war, poverty, and ecological devastation. There was earth from places of human trafficking, and from sustainable development projects around the world. And there was more soil from the Amazon, earth bathed in the blood of those who have died fighting against its destruction.

The synod for the Amazon begins in two days, and the pope consecrated it to St. Francis.

In addition to being from Assisi, the tree now stands in soil from Assisi, where the saint composed the first part of his “Canticle of the Creatures”. Written in the 13th century, it is believed to be one of the first works of literature in the Italian language. A musical version of this prayer-poem accompanied the tree planting ceremony in the Vatican Gardens.

 

Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Stephen Beale
    Actress Patricia Heaton and Stephen Colbert get personal about …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Annabelle Moseley
    10 Ways to honor Our Lady of the Rosary in October … and …
  6. Tom Hoopes
    The Joyful Mysteries of the Eucharist
  7. Fr. Paul Habsburg
    The greatest pitfall in married life
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW