Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Inspiring Stories

Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him

Captura de Tela Fabiano Ladislau / Redes Sociais (via Sempre Família)
Share
Print
Aleteia | Oct 04, 2019

We’ve all heard of road rage, but how about road compassion?

This wonderful story took place in Manaus, in the Amazon region of northern Brazil.

Fabiano Ladislau, 27 years old,  was driving to work when he saw that an elderly man driving a car had just struck a motorcycle. Fabiano immediately began to record a video with his phone, because, as he told Brazilian website Sempre Familia, “I thought that the motorcyclist was going to get in fight with him. The young man with the motorcycle was still on the ground, and the elderly man got out of his car full of anguish, with his hands on his head. I was really worried about what might happen.”

But the scene he ended up recording was much different than anything he had seen before in traffic.

The young guy got up and hugged the old man.” In the video, you can see the young man kiss the old man on the cheek as he embraces him. “Then,” Fabiano continued, “the elderly man began to ask forgiveness and began to cry.”

The two moved their vehicles off the road, and Fabiano made it a point to praise the biker.

“I rolled my window down and congratulated him. He told me that he’d lost his father when he was only 8 years old, and so he gave great value to older people. And since he was crying when he said it, I got emotional too.”

Fabiano shared the video with his friends through the chat app WhatsApp. It didn’t take long for the images to go viral. They were shared by a local newspaper, and then circulated through social networks.  and to move thousands of other people as well. Here are translations of a couple of the comments in Portuguese from people on the internet who commented on the video, shared by the newspaper Manaus Alerta on Instagram:

“I thought this kind of thing didn’t exist anymore.”

“This made me cry.”

The names of the men involved in the accident weren’t published. Their actions, though, said everything that needed to be said.

Fabiano, who recorded the video, is married, with three daughters and a fourth child on the way. He believes that the scene he witnessed brings hope, “principally for those who, like me, do whatever is possible to transmit those values to our children. In the end, we have to respect and love everybody.”

Read more:
Caring for an elderly parent? Here are 16 ways to make them happy
Read more:
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Tags:
ElderlyInspiring stories
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Stephen Beale
    Actress Patricia Heaton and Stephen Colbert get personal about …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Annabelle Moseley
    10 Ways to honor Our Lady of the Rosary in October … and …
  6. Tom Hoopes
    The Joyful Mysteries of the Eucharist
  7. Fr. Paul Habsburg
    The greatest pitfall in married life
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW