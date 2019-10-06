Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
How to deal with toxic people, charitably and successfully, in 3 steps
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
When were angels created by God?
Lifestyle

How much is too much when sharing info about your kids on social media?

APLIKACJE DLA RODZICÓW
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Fr. Michael Rennier | Oct 06, 2019

Our children's right to privacy is a real thing we parents must constantly consider when we're online.

Do you remember how, when you were a teenager, your mom would pull out old, embarrassing pictures of you and show them to your friends and they would laugh? Or how she would repeatedly tell a story about something you did or said as a child that mortified you? Maybe it was a picture of you sitting on the toilet or taking a bath. Maybe it was that phase of your life when you wore braces and had a terrible complexion. Maybe it’s the sort of information you’d prefer would remain discreetly hidden away until the end of time.

I don’t know about you, but I’m fairly discreet about the information I share about myself. I’ve already written on the dangers of oversharing because, clearly, not everyone needs or wants to know everything about my life. This especially holds true for social media where I might not even know the people reading my words. It’s funny, though, because a lot of us parents who are cautious about sharing embarrassing information about ourselves are more than happy to share information or photos that may embarrass our children. It’s like that time your mother told everyone your darkest secrets when you were a teenager. Maybe the person telling the story thought it was okay, but it really wasn’t.

Parents might unthinkingly reveal their child’s learning disability, share a photo that should be kept private, tell a story without consent, or even actively complain about their child. Maybe these stories are fine and cute and not a problem at all, or maybe they cross a line that violates our children’s right to privacy. I think about this a lot with the stories I choose to share in my articles. I’ve described, for instance, the time my son tried to transform into a horse, how my children tried to start a bonfire in our urban front yard, and I’ve shared a bunch of super intense birth stories. Who knows, maybe my children will grow up and resent me for it, but before I shared any of these stories, I did think about that possibility and decided it wasn’t likely. Those stories are amusing – and kind of odd – but in the end I shared them because they’re examples of ways in which I’m proud of my children. Each child of mine is a unique, quirky, thoughtful individual who endlessly delights me. Hopefully, that’s the way they’ll see it when they’re adults and reading through dear old dad’s essay collection.

Everyone has a different opinion and level of tolerance for how much information to share about their children publicly so this isn’t to pass judgment if you have a higher tolerance than mine for public storytelling. The important thing is that, as parents, we’re thinking about it and taking seriously our children’s right to privacy. Because we know everything about them and share the most intimate details of their lives, parents can be blinded to this boundary. We change their diapers, answer their awkward questions, give them baths, hold them when they cry, and support them as they struggle with the transition to adulthood. We shouldn’t take this intimacy for granted — it’s privileged and it is special.

Really, it’s an honor to be able to share these moments within a family. Protecting the trust of our loved ones, those with whom we are most vulnerable, is extremely important. A funny story or conversation may be entirely appropriate around the family dinner table but would violate all sorts of confidentiality to share with the whole wide world.

Because our children are dependent upon us, we might not recognize that these little people have autonomy. They have personalities and concerns of their own, even from a very young age. Just like any adult, they deserve to be respected as individuals and not have their secrets shared with strangers. They may not be able to express it in this way, but that’s all the more reason for us to exercise caution on their behalf.

And seriously, Mom, stop telling that embarrassing story about me.

Read more:
How to make real-life friendships with your social media friends
Read more:
3 Things to warn your kids about if they’re on social media
Tags:
ParentingTechno
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Stephen Beale
    Actress Patricia Heaton and Stephen Colbert get personal about …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Fr. Paul Habsburg
    The greatest pitfall in married life
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a Catholic monk?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW