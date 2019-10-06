Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Daniel Esparza
How to deal with toxic people, charitably and successfully, in 3 steps
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
When were angels created by God?
Spirituality

How silence can radically change your spiritual life

MAN PRAYING
Petras Gagilas | CC BY SA 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 06, 2019

St. Bruno believed that silence was the key to unlocking an interior peace that could not be disturbed.

In the book of Ecclesiastes it is written, there is “a time to keep silence, and a time to speak” (Ecclesiastes 3:7). Unfortunately, we often skip the first part of that passage and heavily indulge in the second.

In a world filled with noise, silence is rare. We put on our earbuds, turn on the radio or endlessly search on YouTube for something that will make us laugh. In many ways noise is a coping mechanism, designed so that we don’t have to deal with our interior problems.

Yet, noise will not solve anything, and we will increasingly feel anxiety and never find lasting peace.

St. Bruno, a solitary monk of the 11th century, believed that silence was the key, and founded the Carthusian religious order where silence was the rule, not the exception. He wrote in a letter, “Only those who have experienced the solitude and silence of the wilderness can know what benefit and divine joy they bring to those who love them.”

A Carthusian spends his day in silence, only speaking when necessary, which is rare. Much of a Carthusian’s daily activities can be done in silence, with little interaction with his fellow monks.

While most of us are not called to such a radical life, we can learn from St. Bruno and value silence, giving it an important place in our daily life.

In the statutes of the Carthusian order, it reads, “Keeping silent is not a spontaneous or natural attitude. It demands a decision and a purpose. To enter into silence, we must want it, and we must know why we want it. If we intend to become men of silence, we must assume responsibility for our quest.”

This is especially relevant in our world today. We must want silence and seek it out. It requires a deliberate choice to turn everything off, our computer, TV, and smartphone, in order to be truly silent.

God is most present in silence, as can be seen in the life of the prophet Elijah.

And [God] said, “Go forth, and stand upon the mount before the Lord.” And behold, the Lord passed by, and a great and strong wind rent the mountains, and broke in pieces the rocks before the Lord, but the Lord was not in the wind; and after the wind an earthquake, but the Lord was not in the earthquake; and after the earthquake a fire, but the Lord was not in the fire; and after the fire a still small voice. And when Elijah heard it, he wrapped his face in his mantle and went out and stood at the entrance of the cave. (1 Kings 19:11-13)

Carthusians similarly believe that silence is the key to listening to God and hearing his voice.

In reality silence is “a tranquil listening of the heart that allows God to enter through all its doors and passages.” Silence is a kind of listening: not a feverish waiting for some word that would come and knock on our ear or fill our heart, but a peaceful waiting, in a state of availability for the One who is present and who works in our most intimate selves.

If you want God to enter into your life, spend time every day in silence.

Try it now. Stop everything and pause for 60 seconds in silence, not looking at your phone, but simply listening to God. The peace a person can receive from silence is only the beginning.

Read more:
Silence can be uncomfortable, but here’s why it’s good for us
Read more:
5 Ways to make time for silence in a noisy world

 

Tags:
PrayerSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Stephen Beale
    Actress Patricia Heaton and Stephen Colbert get personal about …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Fr. Paul Habsburg
    The greatest pitfall in married life
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a Catholic monk?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW