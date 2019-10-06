Miracle attributed to prayers of Pope John Paul II’s beloved Cardinal Wyszynksi

Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski, the archbishop of Gniezno and Warsaw, Poland, who was a mentor and friend to John Paul II, will be beatified after a miracle was credited to his intercession.

In addition to his friendship with the future pope, Wyszynski is known for how heroically and effectively he resisted Communism.

The miracle involved a woman with thyroid cancer who was healed in 1989. In the ensuing 30 years, she’s had no remission.

Wyszynski (1901-1981) endured house arrest during his time as archbishop of Warsaw, and as well was unable to go to Rome when he was made a cardinal in 1953.

He was instrumental in the future John Paul II being named archbishop of Krakow in 1964.