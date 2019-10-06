Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
When were angels created by God?
Church

Miracle attributed to prayers of Pope John Paul II’s beloved Cardinal Wyszynksi

POPE STEFAN WYSWYNSKI
VATICAN POOL | AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Oct 06, 2019

The heroic opponent of Communism obtained the healing of a victim of cancer; now set for beatification.

Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski, the archbishop of Gniezno and Warsaw, Poland, who was a mentor and friend to John Paul II, will be beatified after a miracle was credited to his intercession.

In addition to his friendship with the future pope, Wyszynski is known for how heroically and effectively he resisted Communism.

The miracle involved a woman with thyroid cancer who was healed in 1989. In the ensuing 30 years, she’s had no remission.

Wyszynski (1901-1981) endured house arrest during his time as archbishop of Warsaw, and as well was unable to go to Rome when he was made a cardinal in 1953.

He was instrumental in the future John Paul II being named archbishop of Krakow in 1964.

Read more:
How Mary became “Queen of Poland”
Tags:
Saints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Stephen Beale
    Actress Patricia Heaton and Stephen Colbert get personal about …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Fr. Paul Habsburg
    The greatest pitfall in married life
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a Catholic monk?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW