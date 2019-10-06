Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Daniel Esparza
How to deal with toxic people, charitably and successfully, in 3 steps
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
When were angels created by God?
Art & Culture

Want to know the Middle East? Try this walking tour

ABRAHAM PATH
Abraham Path Initiative
Share
Print
John Burger | Oct 06, 2019

The Abraham Path Initiative takes visitors along the way a revered patriarch walked.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Launch the slideshow

Perhaps no region of the world has a worse reputation than “the Middle East.” One wonders if there will ever be a peaceful resolution to the conflicts that exist there.

So when one hears about Syria or Iraq or certain other places in the Middle East, tourism is not the first thing that comes to mind. They are, for many people, places to be avoided rather than explored.

Not for William Ury. He’s the founder of the Abraham Path Initiative, a project that brings folks to this troubled region and to get to know it in what he feels is the best possible way: walking through it. The idea is to develop a series of walking trails that roughly traces the path taken 4,000 years ago by Abraham—from Ur to Hebron.

Since 2006, nearly 80,000 travelers have walked this network of trails and brought home stories of the people of this region, their families, traditions, art, architecture, languages, recipes, and agriculture. According to the Abraham Path Initiative, visitors foster friendships, boost economic development and enrich an understanding of the region and its peoples on what they say is a non-religious experience.

Why Abraham? This patriarch is of importance to the three great religions that originated in the Middle East—Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Plus, he is seen as a model of hospitality, and hospitality is one characteristic of the people who live in this region. Those who have walked the path have been welcomed into homes and walk away with a new impression of the Middle East.

Tags:
Abraham PathPilgrimages
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Stephen Beale
    Actress Patricia Heaton and Stephen Colbert get personal about …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Fr. Paul Habsburg
    The greatest pitfall in married life
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a Catholic monk?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW