Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude

Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
When were angels created by God?
Before praying the Rosary, offer this short prayer of love

GIRL,WAVING
Marko Vombergar | Aleteia | I.Media
Philip Kosloski | Oct 07, 2019

Give to your Heavenly Mother a spiritual bouquet of sweet smelling roses.

While the Rosary is a beautiful prayer, we might nevertheless be tempted to pray it hurriedly or in a distracted way. One step to counter that tendency is to stop for a moment and offer a word of love to the Blessed Mother.

You could compose a prayer on the spot, or choose something similar to what is printed below. Whatever you may do, try to pray the Rosary intentionally, with as much love as you can muster.

My dearest Mother Mary, behold me, your child, in prayer at your feet. Accept this Holy Rosary, which I offer you in accordance with your requests at Fatima, as a proof of my tender love for you, for the intentions of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in atonement for the offenses committed against your Immaculate Heart, and for this special favor which I earnestly request in my Rosary Novena: (Mention your request).

I beg you to present my petition to your Divine Son. If you will pray for me, I cannot be refused. I know, dearest Mother, that you want me to seek God’s holy Will concerning my request. If what I ask for should not be granted, pray that I may receive that which will be of greater benefit to my soul.

I offer you this spiritual Bouquet of Roses because I love you. I put all my confidence in you, since your prayers before God are most powerful. For the greater glory of God and for the sake of Jesus, your loving Son, hear and grant my prayer. Sweet Heart of Mary, be my salvation.

Yes, the Rosary is a completely biblical prayer
Do Anglicans pray the Rosary?
