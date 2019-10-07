Virtual tours make it easier than ever to see all the Vatican has to offer

Take a trip to the Vatican without ever leaving your chair!
Now you can wander St. Peter’s Square, delve into the Necropolis of the Via Triumphalis, and bask in the awe-inspiring masterpieces of the Sistine Chapel, all from the comfort of your computer chair.
The new line of virtual tours comes thanks to the efforts of Justin Myers, a Villanova University student who spent a whole semester setting up cameras to get 360-degree shots of some of the most iconic spots in the Vatican.
Justin spoke with Crux News about the work he did, and it sounds tedious to say the least. He said:
“Just of one gallery room, there were about 1,500 photos,” he said. “There were segments of 14 pictures in multiple spots through the gallery. The camera is set up in the center of the room and it takes 360-degree photos: 14 of them all around in a circle, and then one of the ceiling and one of the floor. And then it moves to a different spot, takes 14 photos, over and over again.”
Myers made it through the grueling hours of hard work, and his efforts were not in vain. Now, anyone with a device and internet access can visit one of the many sites chosen for digitization. These sites include:
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?