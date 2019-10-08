Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
For Her

9 Saints to turn to in the months of your pregnancy

PREGNANCY
New Africa | Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 08, 2019

For patience, protection, and even wise shopping decisions, lean on these powerful intercessors during your road to motherhood.

Pregnancy is a beautiful time in a woman’s life, in which she is challenged to embrace many changes to her body, as well as to experience the amazing reality of a new life growing inside her. While all of this is exciting, having a baby also provides women with a wonderful opportunity to develop and deepen on a more spiritual level. One way she can do this is to connect with saints who are closely associated with the different needs of a pregnant woman, and who can offer comfort during the more anxious moments.

So if you’re expecting a little bundle, take a look at these nine saints — there’s a different one for each month to help you face the joys and challenges pregnancy has to offer.

