Scaring the devil away: A method from an early Father of the Desert

Abba Isidore was ready to sacrifice in order to protect his virtue.
He is known as a monk who carefully worked against the sin of anger.
A brother asked him, “Why are the demons so frightened of you?” The old man said to him, “Because I have practiced asceticism [since] the day I became a monk, and not allowed anger to reach my lips.”
We might ask what gave him the strength to control his anger. Another saying reveals that he was ready to sacrifice, even at great cost, to maintain his calm.
Abba Isidore said, “One day I went to the market place to sell some small goods; when I saw anger approaching me, I left the things and fled.”
In this, we can recall the similar experience of Padre Pio, inasmuch as he fought hard for a sweet temper. Read more here:
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?