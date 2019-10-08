Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints

Pray
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
When the plumber is an angel in disguise

JAMES ANDERSON
Facebook James Anderson
Dolors Massot | Oct 08, 2019

A 91-year-old with leukemia was surprised by the bill after her boiler was fixed.

Christine Anne Rowlands of England was surprised when she received the plumber’s bill for work done at her 91-year-old mother’s house. The boiler was leaking, so Rowlands’ sister Delta called plumber James Anderson at Depher to fix the problem.

Anderson, a 52-year-old plumber, showed up quickly, and discovered the problem: two leaks and high pressure. He solved the problem, and as he left, Rowlands asked him how much she owed him. He said he’d mail her the bill.

Soon, she got the mail, but the bill wasn’t at all what she was expecting: Anderson wasn’t going to charge a single cent for his work. The total was written as “0.00,” and in the description of the work, she read, “Lady is 91 years of age. Acute leukemia. End of life care. No charge for this lady under any circumstances. We will be available 24 hours to help her and keep her as comfortable as possible.”

Rowlands shared the story on Facebook, commenting, “As a friend said, an Angel dressed as a plumber.”

What the Rowlands sisters hadn’t realized is that the purpose of Anderson’s business, Depher, which he founded in 2017, is to provide “free plumbing and heating emergency services for the elderly and disabled.” He can’t always do the work totally for free, because he depends on crowdfunding and on cooperation and donations in kind from other companies, but he does his best.

The BBC did a video about Depher:

Read more:
Why you should raise your kids to be plumbers
Read more:
The Jewish plumber who interrupted a 20,000-person Nazi rally in NYC
Tags:
ElderlyInspiring stories
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
