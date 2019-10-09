Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Travel

11 of the most exquisite fountains in Rome

Atibordee.K | Flickr CC BY-ND 2.0
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Oct 09, 2019

The Eternal city has more than 2,000 fountains, many of them still in use.

Click here to launch the slideshow

At the height of the Roman Empire, the city of Rome became a thriving metropolis that attracted people from all over the world. The protection provided by Caesar’s armies, Rome’s thriving cultural scene, and the opportunity for employment were draws, to be sure, but many people sought to live in Rome for its abundance of clean, easily accessible water.

Launch the slideshow

The Romans were master builders and learned to create aqueducts, long artificial channels that carried water from its source to the city. In some instances, these aqueducts stretched for miles to deliver clean stream or river water to Rome.

The aqueducts worked by guiding water down a slight, constant gradient, maintaining a downward slope from the source all the way to the city, allowing gravity to move the water. The Romans didn’t let terrain get in the way of their progress, as they often dug tunnels through hills and mountains to maintain the direct flow of water. These aqueducts were built so well that many of them still stand today, and some of these continue to bring water to the Rome we know.

When the Roman Empire lost its power, the aqueducts slowly fell into disrepair. Then, in the 14th century, Pope Nicholas V decided to revive the aqueduct systems in order to make Rome worthy to be the capital of the Christian world. He hired Leon Battista Alberti to renovate the aqueducts and create some of the most beautiful fountains we enjoy today, such as the Trevi Fountain and those in the Piazza del Popolo and the Piazza Navona.

Today, the beauty of these fountains still draws hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. The fountains are pleasant to look at and they even supply passers-by with some much needed hydration, as they still offer clean, drinkable water.

Take a look at our slideshow to see some of the most beautiful fountains in Rome.

 

Tags:
HistoryRomeTechnology
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Aleteia
    Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit …
  4. Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
    The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life …
  5. Elizabeth Zuranski
    There’s a hidden prayer in the final petition of the Hail …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    This statue of Jesus was intentionally submerged in the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW