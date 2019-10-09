Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Pope calls on Poland’s only Marian apparition to urge us to pray the daily Rosary

PAPIEŻ FRANCISZEK, RÓŻANIEC
Photoshot/REPORTER
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Oct 09, 2019

"Pray for peace for the world, wisdom for government leaders, and faith and unity for families."

At the end of the general audience, in greetings to Polish pilgrims, Pope Francis recalled Monday’s celebration of Our Lady of the Rosary.

“At her apparition in Gietrzwałd, Poland,” the pope said, “the Virgin recommended: ‘It is my desire that you pray the rosary every day.'”

Read more:
Our Lady of Gietrzwald: Poland’s only approved Marian appearance

The pope added that Our Lady assured that the graces of the Rosary would be “salvific, and would bring people to the happiness of heaven.”

Francis urged the faithful to “remember these words, above all now in the month of October, dedicated to the Holy Rosary. Through the intercession of Mary, Mediatrix of Grace, pray for peace for the world, wisdom for government leaders, and faith and unity for families.”

Read more:
Clack the beads! Join Aleteia in a daily one-mystery meditation on the Rosary
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
