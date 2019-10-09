Pope calls on Poland’s only Marian apparition to urge us to pray the daily Rosary

"Pray for peace for the world, wisdom for government leaders, and faith and unity for families."
“At her apparition in Gietrzwałd, Poland,” the pope said, “the Virgin recommended: ‘It is my desire that you pray the rosary every day.'”
The pope added that Our Lady assured that the graces of the Rosary would be “salvific, and would bring people to the happiness of heaven.”
Francis urged the faithful to “remember these words, above all now in the month of October, dedicated to the Holy Rosary. Through the intercession of Mary, Mediatrix of Grace, pray for peace for the world, wisdom for government leaders, and faith and unity for families.”
