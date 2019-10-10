Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Lifestyle

5 Ways to help our children resolve conflicts

SAD
alexkatkov - Shutterstock
Share
Print
María Verónica Degwitz | Oct 10, 2019

There's a basic toolbox we can give our children that will help them in their relationships.

Personal conflicts are inevitable. Some may be so important that they’re among the greatest challenges we face in our adult life. Differences of temperament and personality can also make our children experience small conflicts of this kind, starting when they are very young, and they need to begin learning how to resolve them.

Rather than trying to avoid conflicts at any cost, or us trying to resolving our children’s problems for them, we should recognize that each of these conflicts is an ideal opportunity for our children to start learning mediation techniques, and for them to understand that they need to respect the people around them. This requires that they learn to reach agreements and compromises in order to live in harmony.

1
Teach them different ways of resolving problems

Often, impulsivity will lead them to one of the two main answers: fight or flight. However, if we show them the broad spectrum of possibilities from which they can choose when it comes to resolving problems, we’ll be giving them a toolbox to work with. Especially if our children are young, we might want to get a printed copy of a wheel of conflict resolution that shows the solutions visually. We might want to put it in a visible place in our house, especially if conflicts between our children tempt us to lose our own heads.

2
Teach them to recognize and name their own emotions

Often, conflicts between children appear because they don’t know how to express their feelings well yet. Teaching them to recognize and name what they are feeling is vital for them to manage their relationships with others. It’s not the same thing to be angry as to be sad, disillusioned, or frustrated. Each of these emotions leads to a different behavior, and only by understanding how to communicate those feelings to others can children complete the first step towards resolving conflicts properly.

3
Ask concrete questions

When we have to play the role of arbiter in some of these conflicts, it’s important that we ask concrete questions. Asking, “Why did you do that?” isn’t effective, because that’s a very broad concept for children to understand and explain. Always try to find the specific cause of the situation. This will teach our children to identify the precise moment when the problem began, and to understand how they could’ve dealt with it better.

4
Involve your children in looking for solutions

Sometimes, parents are tempted to force their children to say they’re sorry and consider the case closed. Often, this isn’t effective, because they’re not sorry and they haven’t learned anything from the conflict. Questions such as, “How do you think you could solve this problem?” Or, “What do you think would make you feel better, or make your brother feel better?” Invite them to think about solutions that are appropriate for what they’re feeling at that moment. As parents, we may be surprised by the good solutions that our children come up with if we give them a chance.

5
Don't try to force their feelings

It’s a mistake to say to them, “You’re not sad anymore, are you!” or, “You can’t get angry about that.” As parents, we need to understand that feelings are not a matter of will. We’ll be wasting time and making our children feel bad if we try to force them to feel one way or the other. It’s better to teach them to channel their feelings and work with them. We can use phrases such as, “I see you’re sad. If you’d like, we can sit together for a while, unless you’d rather be alone,” or, “I understand that you’re angry. If you need to, go to your room for a little while until you can calm down, and then we can talk.” This way, we acknowledge their feelings and we help them to understand that we have choices—some better than others—about how to react to our feelings.

This is a very complicated topic, and we need to understand that conflict resolution is an art that even adults don’t usually handle well. We shouldn’t get frustrated when, despite our efforts to teach them, they (and we) continue having problems of this kind. If we keep trying, we’ll never stop learning, so the sooner we start, the greater our chances of becoming more successful.

Read more:
6 Quick tips for handling common conflicts with your spouse
Read more:
The key to giving your children a happy future? Virtues
Tags:
ParentingRelationships
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Patty Knap
    Singer Andrea Bocelli venerates the body of St. Padre Pio
  3. Elizabeth Zuranski
    There’s a hidden prayer in the final petition of the Hail …
  4. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Before praying the Rosary, offer this short prayer of love
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    This statue of Jesus was intentionally submerged in the …
  7. Anna O'Neil
    You’re not crazy, mama: This “rare” breastfeeding condition …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW