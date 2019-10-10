Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Lifestyle

One of the best ways to honor St. John Henry Newman is something we all need

CHRISTMAS
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Oct 10, 2019

The beloved cardinal wrote that strong friendships are a source and test of virtue.

Friendship is good for your health, believe it or not, and there are reams of research to prove it. Yet many adults struggle to make time for friends, especially after becoming parents. As schedules fill with work demands, family commitments, and the endless activities of daily life, regularly scheduled friend time is often the first thing cut.

As the years go on, it’s easy to let friendships drop by the wayside. It’s tempting to think that work and family life is enough to meet all social and emotional needs. But it’s worth making the extra effort to prioritize time with friends. There are even spiritual benefits to building and maintaining strong friendships — so much so that a number of saints have written of them.

One saint who championed friendship in particular was John Henry Cardinal Newman, whose canonization on October 13 is a momentous occasion for the Church. This brilliant writer and theologian continues to affect the lives of countless Catholics almost 130 years after he died. A high-ranking Anglican bishop, Newman couldn’t resist his growing interest in Catholicism, and finally “swam the Tiber” in 1847 after 22 years as an Anglican clergyman. He took a special interest in university education, and his legacy lives on today at “Newman centers” — Catholic student centers at secular campuses around the world.

Here are four reasons John Henry Newman encouraged strong friendships that can help motivate you to do the same:

1. Befriending and loving those closest to us teaches us to love all people.

“The best preparation for loving the world at large, and loving it duly and wisely, is to cultivate an intimate friendship and affection towards those who are immediately about us,” Newman wrote in his sermon “Love of Relations and Friends.”

God, he said, grounds “what is good and true in religion and morals, on the basis of our good natural feelings.” As we act toward our friends and family, so we learn to act toward God and humanity in general. This idea of Newman’s is similar to Mother Teresa’s famous comment that working for world peace should begin with loving one’s family.

2. Befriending and loving other people takes practice, and the more effort we make to love our friends, the better we can learn to love God.

“Love is a habit, and cannot be attained without actual practice,” Newman wrote. He offered the following examples of ways that friendship forms the heart to be devout and truly charitable:

  • Trying to love our relations and friends
  • Submitting to their wishes, though contrary to our own
  • Bearing with their infirmities
  • Overcoming their occasional waywardness by kindness
  • Dwelling on their excellences, and trying to copy them

3. Love of friends and relations gives “form and direction” to the “love of mankind at large, making it intelligent and discriminating.”

When a person does not have particular close friends, they may easily make errors in judgment when trying to do good on a broad scale, because their goodwill is not grounded in reality.

“Men of ambitious and ardent minds,” he wrote, “are especially exposed to the temptation of sacrificing individual to general good in their plans of charity.” This temptation is far less likely, however, when “men cultivate the private charities,” that is, have a circle of good, close friends and family.

4. Close friendship offers a chance to “exercise Christian love” to a point of “perfection” Newman wrote.

Practicing charity in close relationships, as between spouses or roommates or friends, is “a special test of our virtue.”

Many friends, upon living together, “find it difficult to restrain their tempers and keep on terms,” he wrote. But “the Saints of God” bear patiently with each other, as they have “the love of God seated deep in their hearts;” thus “a faithful indestructible friendship” at close quarters “is a lively token of the presence of divine grace in them.”

This weekend, text a friend to come over and watch a football game or to grab drinks after work or after the kids are in bed. It takes a bit of extra effort, but it’s always worth it.

Read more:
What I’ve learned from soon-to-be-Saint John Henry Newman
Read more:
This is how friendship can transform you
Tags:
CharitySt. John Henry Newman
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Patty Knap
    Singer Andrea Bocelli venerates the body of St. Padre Pio
  3. Elizabeth Zuranski
    There’s a hidden prayer in the final petition of the Hail …
  4. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Before praying the Rosary, offer this short prayer of love
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    This statue of Jesus was intentionally submerged in the …
  7. Anna O'Neil
    You’re not crazy, mama: This “rare” breastfeeding condition …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW