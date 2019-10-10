Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Spirituality

Presentation: Gratitude quenches the fire of a multitude of sins

JOYFUL MYSTERY
Philippe de Champaigne | Public Domain
Share
Print
Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | Oct 10, 2019

In this month of the Rosary, take a moment to reflect on the Fourth Joyful Mystery.

The coming of the Messiah has not passed unobserved. It was recognized through the penetrating gaze of faith, which the elderly Simeon expresses in his moving words. ~ Pope St. John Paul II

Simeon and Anna awaited the coming of the Lord and saw him with their own eyes in the Temple. It was the privileged place of encounter with the Lord. The Temple was the dwelling place of the God of Israel; sacrifices were offered within its walls in reparation for sin and out of love for God’s law.

Now the law of God, the very Word-made-flesh enters the Temple. He who will give his life in reparation and reveal the new commandment of love is offered to the Father. Seeing the faithfulness of God, the steadfast love that endures forever (Ps. 136), Simeon can sing, “Now, Master, you may let your servant go in peace, according to your word, for my eyes have seen your salvation, which you prepared in sight of all the peoples” (Luke 2:29-31).

Like Simeon, the Temple itself had been awaiting the true high priest. Christ enters the Temple not only as Law and Love, but as Priest. He is the one who offers the perfect sacrifice of reconciliation.

There was also a prophetess, Anna, the daughter of Phanuel, of the tribe of Asher. She was advanced in years, having lived seven years with her husband after her marriage, and then as a widow until she was eighty-four. She never left the temple, but worshiped night and day with fasting and prayer. And coming forward at that very time, she gave thanks to God and spoke about the child to all who were awaiting the redemption of Jerusalem (Luke 2:36-38).

Anna’s response to the child presents the pattern for Christian disciple. Having encountered Christ, having first seen his mercy, Anna gives thanks. Gratitude for God, for the work of creation and the still greater work of our redemption quenches the fire of a multitude of sins. Gratitude is a powerful virtue, capable of changing our hearts by dispelling many vices.

After giving thanks, Anna speaks about the child. She cannot help but share the graces she had herself known and seen. Like the Virgin of the Visitation, we can picture her rushing to tell all who were looking for the savior that she had seen him. Undaunted, unhindered by age, dismissing any thoughts that her time had passed, she shared the love and mercy she had received.

This pattern — gratitude that leads to the proclamation of the Gospel — is possible for Anna only because she waited. She never left the Temple; she longed to see the redemption of her people. We ought to ask ourselves: What are we waiting for? Are our hearts like Anna’s longing for the Lord, or do we seek other faces? Do I see with the eyes of faith the deepest things, or do I look for other promises and fulfillments? May our lives be shaped like Anna’s, above all by gratitude and proclamation.

During the month of October, Aleteia is offering a short reflection on each of the 20 mysteries of the Rosary. Follow it here.

Read more:
Why it’s important (especially today) that Anna was from the Tribe of Asher
Tags:
RosaryRosary Reflections
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Patty Knap
    Singer Andrea Bocelli venerates the body of St. Padre Pio
  3. Elizabeth Zuranski
    There’s a hidden prayer in the final petition of the Hail …
  4. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Before praying the Rosary, offer this short prayer of love
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    This statue of Jesus was intentionally submerged in the …
  7. Anna O'Neil
    You’re not crazy, mama: This “rare” breastfeeding condition …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW