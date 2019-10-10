Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
News

The pope’s Harley-Davidson is being auctioned off for charity

PEACE RIDE 2019
ANDREAS SOLARO | AFP
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Oct 10, 2019

Proceeds from the “Pope Bike” will go to needy children in Uganda.

You could be the proud owner of the “Pope Bike,” a custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle autographed and blessed by Pope Francis and now headed for the auction block.

The pearlescent white Harley is the latest in a line of motorcycles and cars that have been donated to the Vatican and then sold for charity. Pope Francis received the bike at a ceremony in St. Peter’s Square in July.

The bike, which has crown-of-thorns detailing and a gold-plated crucifix on the handlebars, is expected to sell for $55,000 to $110,000 at the Bonhams Autumn Stafford Sale this month.

Dr. Thomas Draxler, founder of the Jesus Bikers group in Austria, came up with the idea to build the bike to raise money for the Pontifical Mission Societies (Missio). The Bavarian-based Harley-Davidson dealer Würzburg Village supplied the 2016 1570c Twin Cam custom Harley and collaborated with Jesus Bikers on its papal-themed design.

PEACE RIDE 2019
ANDREAS SOLARO | AFP

On June 29 the Pope Bike embarked on a “Peace Ride” from Würzburg to Rome in the company of a procession of other motorcycles and a 40-ton truck.

According to Bonhams auction house, proceeds from the auction will benefit  “a mission to build an orphanage and a school in Uganda to provide shelter for abandoned and deprived children.”

To register to bid on the “Holy Davidson,” visit the Bonhams website.

 

Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Patty Knap
    Singer Andrea Bocelli venerates the body of St. Padre Pio
  3. Elizabeth Zuranski
    There’s a hidden prayer in the final petition of the Hail …
  4. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Before praying the Rosary, offer this short prayer of love
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    This statue of Jesus was intentionally submerged in the …
  7. Anna O'Neil
    You’re not crazy, mama: This “rare” breastfeeding condition …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW