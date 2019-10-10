The pope’s Harley-Davidson is being auctioned off for charity

You could be the proud owner of the “Pope Bike,” a custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle autographed and blessed by Pope Francis and now headed for the auction block.

The pearlescent white Harley is the latest in a line of motorcycles and cars that have been donated to the Vatican and then sold for charity. Pope Francis received the bike at a ceremony in St. Peter’s Square in July.

The bike, which has crown-of-thorns detailing and a gold-plated crucifix on the handlebars, is expected to sell for $55,000 to $110,000 at the Bonhams Autumn Stafford Sale this month.

Dr. Thomas Draxler, founder of the Jesus Bikers group in Austria, came up with the idea to build the bike to raise money for the Pontifical Mission Societies (Missio). The Bavarian-based Harley-Davidson dealer Würzburg Village supplied the 2016 1570c Twin Cam custom Harley and collaborated with Jesus Bikers on its papal-themed design.

On June 29 the Pope Bike embarked on a “Peace Ride” from Würzburg to Rome in the company of a procession of other motorcycles and a 40-ton truck.

According to Bonhams auction house, proceeds from the auction will benefit “a mission to build an orphanage and a school in Uganda to provide shelter for abandoned and deprived children.”

To register to bid on the “Holy Davidson,” visit the Bonhams website.