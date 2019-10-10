Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Church

We lepers owe God more than thanks

THE HEALING OF TEN LEPERS
James Tissot | Brooklyn Museum | Public Domain
Share
Print
Tom Hoopes | Oct 10, 2019

This Sunday we'll hear about three stages of gratitude. Which one are you in?

When it’s God you are grateful for, gratitude has to mean more than saying “Thank You.”

The readings walk through three stages of gratitude on Sunday, the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year C.

Exactly 90% of the lepers in the Gospel story fail at the very first stage of gratitude.

In the Gospel, Jesus is on his way to Jerusalem when he is interrupted by 10 lepers. He cures them with a flourish: He tells them to show themselves to the priest. On the way there, they realize they are cured.

One alone — a Samaritan — returns to thank Jesus.

“Ten were cleansed, were they not?” Jesus asks. “Where are the other nine?”

Then he adds, “Stand up and go; your faith has saved you.”

The nine who never returned do what we do so many times: They accept the gift and forget the giver. We embrace a blessing into our lives, but forget who blessed us.

The Samaritan not only thanks Jesus, he recognizes Jesus is God and Jesus says it is his faith that saves him.

Read more:
On Thursdays, Our Family Gives Thanks In All Circumstances

I learned to practice this first stage of gratitude by starting our family prayer with thanksgiving.

After the priest at our wedding told us to pray together every night, my wife and I made a habit of it. But we noticed that, while we were always eager to ask God for things, we rarely thanked him.

So we instituted a rule that we had to thank God for five things before we asked him anything. Now we do the same thing with our children, thanking him at night for everything he has given us that day, from the weather, to the fact that no one is sick, to our friends and food.

But simply saying “Thank You” isn’t enough. Naaman, another “foreigner,” shows the next stage of gratitude.

In the first reading, from Second Kings, after plunging into the Jordan River, Naaman, an important man, is also cured of leprosy.

His cure does for him what it did for the grateful leper: It inspires faith in God. “Now I know that there is no God in all the earth, except in Israel,” he says. Then, he has two mule-loads of earth taken from Israel brought to him, saying, “I will no longer offer holocaust or sacrifice to any other god except to the Lord.”

This is a significant act, showing a real change in identity. He wants to worship the God of Israel, instead of the god of his land, from now on.

This stage of gratitude entails a real change of heart, a conversion of his life. Not only does he thank God once, he plans an ongoing campaign of thanks.

Practice this stage of gratitude by establishing or deepening your own daily prayer life.

God wants to have a relationship with you. He wants friendship. The only way to be friends with someone is to spend time with them. Here’s the way I learned to do it.

Then, comes the last stage of gratitude: St. Paul is what Naaman might look like if he gives his whole life to gratitude. 

St. Paul had an experience like Naaman’s when Jesus met him on the road to Damascus and transformed him. 

Now, in his old age, he has shown his gratitude with his whole life. Jesus has become the all-encompassing central figure to him.

“Remember Jesus Christ,” he says. “Such is my gospel, for which I am suffering, even to the point of chains, like a criminal.”

Now, he is not only grateful for Jesus, he is grateful for no one but Jesus, and he is grateful even when he is a prisoner. “This saying is trustworthy,” he says: “If we have died with him we shall also live with him.”

How to thank Jesus with you whole life? Father Michael Gaitley has a way.

In his book 33 Days to Merciful Love, Father Gaitley remembers advice from a spiritual director. “The way you live out trust is by praise and thanksgiving, to praise and thank God in all things.”

“Jesus does not demand great actions from us but simply surrender and gratitude,” Father Michael added.

He says to thank and praise God in good times or bad. In good times, because he is blessing you, and in bad, because his will is being done in your life, and that is always for your good. Greet everything with a silent word of thanks.

Paul knows the truth: We Christians have been given more than a cure from leprosy.

In biblical times, leprosy made one “unclean.” But sin is what actually compromises us. It makes us egotistical and uncaring, with our backs to God. 

Today, baptism, like Naaman’s dip in the Jordan, restores us to our real beauty, and “showing ourselves to the priest” in confession, restores us with a clean bill of spiritual health.

We have far more to thank God for than the lepers. But Eucharist means thanksgiving, so we can begin a new life of gratitude at Sunday Mass.

Read more:
How I accidentally taught my kids to practice gratitude
Tags:
Sunday Lessons
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Patty Knap
    Singer Andrea Bocelli venerates the body of St. Padre Pio
  3. Elizabeth Zuranski
    There’s a hidden prayer in the final petition of the Hail …
  4. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Before praying the Rosary, offer this short prayer of love
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    This statue of Jesus was intentionally submerged in the …
  7. Anna O'Neil
    You’re not crazy, mama: This “rare” breastfeeding condition …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW