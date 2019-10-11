The legend of the seagull’s eggs, the merchant, and the Christ of Burgos

A medieval Castilian legend might shed light on the intricate symbolism of eggs in Christian art.
While the building abounds in artistic and cultural treasures (Flemish triptychs, oil paintings from the 15th, 16th, and 17th centuries, fine goldsmith works, textiles, and documents, and the tomb of El Cid Campeador himself), one sculpture stands out above all others: the famous (in fact, legendary) Christ of Burgos.
Its impressive, lifelike realism is literally the stuff of legend. At some point, it was claimed its hair and fingernails needed frequent trimming and paring, and that the facial hair of the wooden statue also required a shave every eight days or so. In fact, the wooden body of the Christ is covered in skin-like leather to accentuate its realism.
However, those are not the most relevant stories woven around the Christ of Burgos. That of how the image got to Burgos is. Taking a look at it will help us decipher one of the most uncommon symbols found in Christian art: that of the egg. Eggs are not too common in Western Christian art. But the image of the Christ of Burgos shows some eggs at the very base of the Cross. How did these eggs get there?
Legend has it that a rich wool merchant from Burgos had promised the friars of the convent of St. Augustine to bring them a gift upon his return from a commercial trip to Flanders. As he was already making his way back to Spain, he realized he had forgotten his promise. The moment he remembered, he found a wooden box floating in the sea, containing the image. A seagull had nested at the base of the cross and laid its eggs there. Since then, the eggs became the symbol of the Christ of Burgos.
However, there seems to be more than a historical explanation for the presence of those eggs in this image.
In his classic Bestiary of Christ, Louis Charbonneau-Lassay explains the egg, like the seed, “contains a promise: that of a new life which will soon emerge.” It makes perfect sense that the egg is then understood as a symbol of hope, one of the three theological virtues, on which St. Augustine wrote, in his Sermon CV, 8:
“There remains hope, which in my opinion can be compared to the egg. For hope has not yet reached its goal; likewise the egg is something, but it is not yet the chicken.”
It makes sense that this Crucified Christ, which belonged to an Augustinian convent, included these eggs at the base of the cross, following this reflection from St. Augustine himself. These eggs express the highest of all hopes: that of the Resurrection of Christ after the sheer abandonment of Holy Friday, and that of the believer’s rebirth into a blessed life beyond death.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?