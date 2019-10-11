Twin brothers welcome newborn sons on the same day

The little boys will share their birthdays together, just like their daddies!
In a heartwarming story that really demonstrates the true miracle of life, Pat and his wife Ashley arrived at Hastings Regina Hospital and the expectant father texted his brother to let him know they were at the hospital. He heard back from his brother to say that he and his wife, Felicia, were at Woodwinds Hospital waiting to welcome their little bundle, too.
The little boys seemed determined to share the same birthday. In fact, at 6:01 p.m. Pat and Ashley met their new son Jack Todd, while Cooper Kenneth, Paul and Felicia’s son, decided to arrive just before midnight on the same day, at 11:49 p.m.
Paul shared with Kare: “I always kind of thought, or knew, it was a possibility but I didn’t expect it to happen.”
Well, it seems God had big plans for the family. The brothers, who are both members of the police service, will now have the joy of celebrating their children’s birthdays together as they grow up.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?