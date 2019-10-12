Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Art & Culture

The Pledge of Allegiance didn’t originally have “under God” in it

Pledge of Allegiance
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany A. Chase/Released
Share
Print
John Burger | Oct 12, 2019

Sixty-two years after the Pledge was first recited in U.S. schools, the Knights of Columbus and others successfully lobbied for the additional words.

Today, October 12, the traditional date for Columbus Day, is the anniversary of the first recitation in public schools of the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Pledge of Allegiance was composed in August 1892 by Francis Bellamy, a Baptist minister who went to work for a popular children’s magazine, The Youth’s Companion.  The first recitation was part of the National Public-School Celebration of Columbus Day, on the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s arrival in the New World. It coincided with the opening of the World’s Columbian Exposition (the Chicago World’s Fair) in Illinois.

Bellamy and James B. Upham, a marketer for the Youth’s Companion, had arranged for Congress and President Benjamin Harrison to announce a proclamation making the public school flag ceremony the center of the Columbus Day celebrations.

Smithsonian magazine said that Bellamy believed the Pledge should invoke allegiance. “The idea was in part a response to the Civil War, a crisis of loyalty still fresh in the national memory” when he penned the words,” the magazine said.

Years later, in 1954, in response to America’s Cold War against godless Soviet communism, Congress approved the addition of the words “under God.” The Knights of Columbus and others lobbied for the additional words.

In June 2004, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously to keep “under God” in the Pledge.

Interestingly, the Pledge originally came with what today might be considered an unusual salute. According to the website US History, the original salute Bellamy first prescribed began with a military salute, and after reciting the words “to the flag,” the arm was extended toward the flag:

At a signal from the Principal the pupils, in ordered ranks, hands to the side, face the Flag. Another signal is given; every pupil gives the flag the military salute — right hand lifted, palm downward, to a line with the forehead and close to it. Standing thus, all repeat together, slowly, “I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands; one Nation indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all.” At the words, “to my Flag,” the right hand is extended gracefully, palm upward, toward the Flag, and remains in this gesture till the end of the affirmation; whereupon all hands immediately drop to the side.

“Shortly thereafter, the pledge was begun with the right hand over the heart, and after reciting ‘to the Flag,’ the arm was extended toward the Flag, palm-down,” the website continued. “In World War II, the salute too much resembled the Nazi salute, so it was changed to keep the right hand over the heart throughout.”

And that’s the practice that continues to this day.

 

 

Tags:
Americapatriotism
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Patty Knap
    Singer Andrea Bocelli venerates the body of St. Padre Pio
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Meet Sandra Sabattini, a 22-year-old soon to be beatified
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Archdiocese of Krakow opens beatification process of John Paul …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This ancient book nearly made it into the Bible
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Before praying the Rosary, offer this short prayer of love
  7. Cecilia Pigg
    What if today was your last day on earth? 
  8. Larry Peterson
    This is the only officially recognized Marian apparition in the …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW