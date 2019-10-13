Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints

Editor's choice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy's voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God's will
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a "saint sleeping within his soul"
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Check out the Joyful Mystery reflections in our ‘Clack the Beads in October’ series

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Oct 13, 2019

These mini meditations will give you something to think -- and pray -- about!

We all know there are countless saints, popes, and the Mother of God herself enjoining us to pray the Rosary every day.

Aleteia is offering our little part to help you achieve this worthy spiritual goal. Each weekday of this Month of the Rosary, one of our editors, Dominican Father Patrick Briscoe, is offering a bite-sized meditation on one mystery.

Packed with Scripture, thought-provoking quotes from the saints, and a little personal reflection, these mini meditations will give you something to think — and pray — about, whether you’re a veteran Rosary-prayer or someone just trying to get started.

Here they are, along with the intro to the series. And tune in this week for the Luminous Mysteries:

Read more:
Clack the beads! Join Aleteia in a daily one-mystery meditation on the Rosary
Read more:
Annunciation: The entire and perfect reversal of our fallen fortunes
Read more:
Visitation: Bringing Mary’s visit to Elizabeth further on to us
Read more:
Nativity: The birth of the Christ Child has to occur in the soul
Read more:
Presentation: Gratitude quenches the fire of a multitude of sins

 

Tags:
RosaryRosary Reflections
