Check out the Joyful Mystery reflections in our ‘Clack the Beads in October’ series

These mini meditations will give you something to think -- and pray -- about!
Aleteia is offering our little part to help you achieve this worthy spiritual goal. Each weekday of this Month of the Rosary, one of our editors, Dominican Father Patrick Briscoe, is offering a bite-sized meditation on one mystery.
Packed with Scripture, thought-provoking quotes from the saints, and a little personal reflection, these mini meditations will give you something to think — and pray — about, whether you’re a veteran Rosary-prayer or someone just trying to get started.
Here they are, along with the intro to the series. And tune in this week for the Luminous Mysteries:
