In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

Almost 100 meters (315 feet) high, the statue is expected to be concluded in 2021, marking the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines..
Expected to be concluded in 2021 to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines, The Mother of All Asia will then be the tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world, a position now occupied by the Venezuelan 153-feet-tall “Our Lady of Peace” statue, which was built in 1983.
The Montemaría Pilgrimage site’s centerpiece, this image of the Virgin Mary is dedicated to the unity and peace of all peoples and countries in South Asia. With a floor area of around 130,000 square feet, the monument will house a St. John Paul II shrine, 12 Marian chapels in the third floor, a food hall on the fourth, mini theaters and conference rooms, and even commercial and residential spaces, and is crowned with a viewing deck on the 17th floor.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?