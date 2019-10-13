In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

Expected to be concluded in 2021 to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines, The Mother of All Asia will then be the tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world, a position now occupied by the Venezuelan 153-feet-tall “Our Lady of Peace” statue, which was built in 1983.

The Montemaría Pilgrimage site’s centerpiece, this image of the Virgin Mary is dedicated to the unity and peace of all peoples and countries in South Asia. With a floor area of around 130,000 square feet, the monument will house a St. John Paul II shrine, 12 Marian chapels in the third floor, a food hall on the fourth, mini theaters and conference rooms, and even commercial and residential spaces, and is crowned with a viewing deck on the 17th floor.