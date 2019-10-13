Searching for the truth about God? Pray this prayer of St. John Henry Newman

John Henry Newman was a seeker of truth for his entire life. He was never satisfied with what he was taught as a child and kept on going deeper and deeper into the past to discover the truth about God and Christianity.

What he found was surprising, and it turned his life upside-down, eventually moving him to convert to the Catholic Church. Even after he became Catholic, Newman continually searched for the truth and wasn’t satisfied with his knowledge.

Many of us may be in a similar situation. We may want to know more about God, but have so many doubts and questions. It can be a struggle to discover the truth. The key is to maintain a prayerful heart and to remain humble, always reliant on God’s grace.

Newman understood this perfectly, and composed a short prayer for every seeker who desires the truth about God.