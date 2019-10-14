Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Spirituality

Increase your love of the Bible with this prayer of St. John Paul II

JOHN PAUL II
Rob Croes I CC BY-SA 4.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 14, 2019

The prayer asks God to increase a love of the Bible in our hearts.

While many of us consider ourselves Christian, we don’t always have the same love and passion for the Bible. It’s possible that the Bible was never truly opened to us, or that we simply never made time to read it.

Whatever the case may be, we could all use a little more love of sacred scripture, that divine “love letter” from God.

Below is a short prayer written by St. John Paul II that asks God for a deeper love of his word.

Jesus, power and wisdom of God,
inspire in us a love for Sacred Scripture
in which is heard the voice of the Father which enlightens, inflames, nourishes and consoles.
Word of the living God, renew missionary zeal in the Church,
that all peoples may come to know you, true Son of God and true son of man,
the one mediator between man and God.

Read more:
10 Prayers said at Mass that are direct quotations from the Bible
Read more:
Before reading the Bible, pray this prayer of St. John Chrysostom
Tags:
BiblePrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Meet Sandra Sabattini, a 22-year-old soon to be beatified
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Archdiocese of Krakow opens beatification process of John Paul …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This ancient book nearly made it into the Bible
  5. Betsy Kerekes
    6 Phrases to keep in your back pocket when raising teens
  6. Larry Peterson
    This is the only officially recognized Marian apparition in the …
  7. Matthew Becklo
    ‘Joker’ is not a political statement … it’s a …
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW