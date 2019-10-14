Increase your love of the Bible with this prayer of St. John Paul II

While many of us consider ourselves Christian, we don’t always have the same love and passion for the Bible. It’s possible that the Bible was never truly opened to us, or that we simply never made time to read it.

Whatever the case may be, we could all use a little more love of sacred scripture, that divine “love letter” from God.

Below is a short prayer written by St. John Paul II that asks God for a deeper love of his word.

Jesus, power and wisdom of God,

inspire in us a love for Sacred Scripture

in which is heard the voice of the Father which enlightens, inflames, nourishes and consoles.

Word of the living God, renew missionary zeal in the Church,

that all peoples may come to know you, true Son of God and true son of man,

the one mediator between man and God.