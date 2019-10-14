Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Inspiring Stories

The dog who waits for grace before meals

GRACE
Paroisse Cathédrale Amiens | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Rachel Molinatti | Oct 14, 2019

A recently adopted puppy named Pastis is taking to parish life quite well.

“Benedicite … Amen!” This charming video is particularly timely since we recently celebrated the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. Fr. Cédric Lafontaine, a priest of the Community of Saint Martin currently serving the diocese of Amiens, France, recently adopted a young copper-colored Nova Scotia retriever, named Pastis, which has already acquired some basic training … like waiting for the end of grace before rushing in to eat his bowl of food.

According to his priest-trainer, who joins his hands and chants the prayer before meals (in Latin, for the win), the puppy’s catechism classes have started well. When we see the dog’s attitude, full of wisdom and reserve, we have no doubt it’s true. St. Francis isn’t the only one who knows how to talk to animals.

Posted about a month ago, the video has garnered more than 16,000 views. If only we could ensure that our family members would exercise such self-control!

Read more:
Survey results: Are Catholics dog or cat people?
Read more:
The St. Bernard dog who saved a little boy’s life
Tags:
FrancePriest
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Meet Sandra Sabattini, a 22-year-old soon to be beatified
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Archdiocese of Krakow opens beatification process of John Paul …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This ancient book nearly made it into the Bible
  5. Betsy Kerekes
    6 Phrases to keep in your back pocket when raising teens
  6. Larry Peterson
    This is the only officially recognized Marian apparition in the …
  7. Matthew Becklo
    ‘Joker’ is not a political statement … it’s a …
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW