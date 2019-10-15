Cuomo says he will help build Mother Cabrini statue, in defiance of NYC mayor

The mayor of New York City and the governor of New York State have had a reputation for strong disagreements over public policy.

Now the two, both Italian-Americans and both nominally Catholic, are taking sharply differing positions over a statue of an Italian-American saint, Mother Frances Maria Cabrini.

Mayor Bill DeBlasio decided not to honor Mother Cabrini with a statue in New York City, despite the fact that the 19th-century Italian immigrant and advocate for immigrants came in first in a public survey to determine who should be included in an effort to honor more women with monuments in the Big Apple.

Catholics in New York have been vocally upset over the snubbing of a saint who worked hard in New York and Chicago. Her relics are venerated in a shrine in upper Manhattan.

At Monday’s Columbus Day Parade in Manhattan, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would get behind an effort to give Mother Cabrini a statue, if the city wouldn’t.

“We’re also pleased to announce we’re going to build a statue to Mother Cabrini,” Cuomo said, according to CBS New York.

For Cuomo, perhaps it was an effort to mend fences with at least part of the Catholic community, which strongly opposed his efforts in recent years to expand abortion rights in the state.

CBS said the governor will appoint a commission to determine a location for the statue and choose an artist. The Diocese of Brooklyn has raised about $30,000 to build it. The state will fund the rest.

“With that announcement, the governor undermined the mayor and did so to the applause of the Italian-American community,” CBS noted.

The Columbus Day Parade on Fifth Avenue had a float from the Diocese of Brooklyn, which featured a statue of St. Cabrini. Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn explained that the reason for the advocacy for a statue was to help put the cause of immigrants at the forefront.

“Almost all of our churches in Brooklyn have a statue of Mother Cabrini,” he told CBS. “It’s not another statue we’re talking about. It’s respect for immigrants.”

The Cabrini statue controversy was not the first time DeBlasio ruffled Italian-American feathers. Last year, the mayor, who recently dropped out of the presidential contest, was reportedly considering removing the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle.

Cuomo also brought that up on Monday.

“The Christopher Columbus statue was erected at a time when the Italian-American community was being attacked,” said the governor. “The Christopher Columbus statue was more about the solidarity with the Italian-American community.”

DeBlasio has said that Mother Cabrini could be in the running for the next batch of statues to be considered.