‘Smart Rosary’ brings technology to tradition

Aleteia | Oct 15, 2019

It's activated by making the Sign of the Cross!

In the midst of this Extraordinary Missionary Month called by Pope Francis, the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network has just launched the Click To Pray eRosary, which —as its name suggests— is a smart rosary that aims to facilitate prayer for world peace.

The Click To Pray eRosary is an interactive, smart, and app-driven device that serves as a tool for learning how to pray the Rosary. It can be worn as a bracelet and is activated by making the Sign of the Cross. Get the app here.

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

It is synchronized with a free app of the same name, which allows access to an audio guide, exclusive images, and personalized content about the Rosary.

Designed to appeal to youth, the Click To Pray eRosary serves as a technology-based tool to teach the young how to pray the Rosary, how to pray it for peace, and how to contemplate the Gospel. The project brings together the best of the Church’s spiritual tradition and the advances of the technological world. 

Physically, the device consists of ten consecutive black agate and hematite rosary beads, and a “smart cross” which stores all the technological data connected to the app. When activated, the user has the possibility to choose either to pray the standard rosary, a contemplative rosary, or different kinds of thematic rosaries that will be updated every year.

Once the prayer begins, the smart rosary shows the user’s progress throughout the different mysteries and keeps track of each rosary completed.

The smart rosary belongs to the same family as Click To Pray, the official prayer app of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (where Pope Francis has his own personal profile) that connects thousands of people around the globe in daily prayer.

Along this line, the Click To Pray eRosary also wants to accompany the Successor of Peter in his daily and monthly intentions in order to build a world imbued by the Gospel.

Why now? The Extraordinary Missionary Month

This smart rosary has been released at a very special moment for the Church: in mid-October, at the heart of the Extraordinary Missionary Month, set also by Pope Francis through the Pontifical Mission Societies. Pope Francis, at the celebration of 175 Years of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, made it clear that “the heart of the Church’s mission is prayer.” 

Who is involved?

The project of the Click To Pray eRosary is an initiative of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, a pontifical work with the mission of mobilizing Catholics through prayer and action, in the face of the challenges confronting humanity and the mission of the Church. They have produced all the special contents of this smart rosary.  GadgeTek Inc. (GTI), a tech company dedicated to innovative lifestyle gadgets with operations spanning five continents around the globe, was responsible for the technological design of the wearable device.

