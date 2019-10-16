Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Spirituality

Do Catholics believe in paranormal activity?

© Mysticsartdesign / Pixabay
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 16, 2019

For Catholics there is no mystery as to who is behind certain paranormal phenomenon.

Over the past two decades there has been a steady rise in paranormal investigators and paranormal societies. These groups thrive on investigating those things that science can not explain, such as telekinesis, extrasensory perception, and ghosts.

From a Catholic perspective, what is paranormal activity and how does it fit within the Catholic faith?

First, here is a typical definition of the “paranormal” as described by writer Marco Pennekamp.

Paranormal consists of para, meaning above, beyond or abnormal, and normal. The normal world we live in is explainable by current scientific understanding. Thus, the paranormal world is not. We may be able to explain some parts of the paranormal world in the future. They are then part of the natural world, but not currently part of the normal world. So according to this etymological argument, paranormal describes something that is not currently, but possibly, explainable.

Read more:
The spiritual dangers of ghost hunting

With this definition, paranormal activity is considered within the confines of “science,” though not immediately explainable. The theory is that whatever seems like it is outside of science is simply something that hasn’t been studied enough and in the end has a natural explanation.

Typically believers of paranormal activity put their faith in a world without God. If there are ghosts, they say, there is potentially a scientific explanation behind it, but we don’t have sufficient data to verify it.

We Catholics take a slightly different view. We recognize that paranormal activity is real and we agree that it is outside the natural order of science. However, where we depart is in our belief that there exists a supernatural world that we can not see and which has an effect on the visible world.

This is not to say that everyone who claims a paranormal experience is having a spiritual experience. In fact, Catholics are skeptics in this regard, always seeking out a scientific — medical or otherwise — explanation for things first.

But Catholics don’t deny the existence of the spiritual … and this can mean both the activity of God and his angels, as well as the activity of demons.

So while it’s true there might be many instances where science can explain what happened, it’s also true that extraordinary experiences might be linked to God or spiritual creatures who actually exist.

While paranormal societies continue to search for the explanation of such things, Catholics have no doubts as to the origin of such phenomena.

Read more:
Do ghosts really exist?
Read more:
How does the Church recognize a miracle like the one just approved at Knock?
Tags:
ExorcismHalloween
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Matthew Becklo
    ‘Joker’ is not a political statement … it’s a …
  5. Katherine Ruddy
    Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Meet Sandra Sabattini, a 22-year-old soon to be beatified
  7. Betsy Kerekes
    6 Phrases to keep in your back pocket when raising teens
  8. Rachel Molinatti
    The dog who waits for grace before meals
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW