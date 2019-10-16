How St. John Henry Newman’s meditation helps me through depression

For years a tattered scrap of paper torn from a book has hung taped to my computer.

With a history of depression, I used to waste time thinking my ailment was meaningless suffering. I longed to sense some purpose in the bouts of bleakness, some reason to believe they could mean … something.

When I came upon St. John Henry Newman’s meditation, I found what I’d been longing for. Absolutely anything, everything can be used for God’s purposes, if we allow it. Our suffering can serve as a prayer for our intentions, or for another’s intentions, thereby giving it great value. That alone makes the depression more manageable.