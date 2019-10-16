Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Church

Pope Francis: Are you letting God be creative?

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Oct 16, 2019

He has lots of ways to attract hearts and we have to make sure we're not getting in the way

Pope Francis is continuing his general audience series on the Acts of the Apostles, today looking at a “divine provocation” that happened in the life of the first pope, St. Peter.

Francis spoke about the event in Acts 10, when Peter receives a dream of a blanket-like cloth descending from heaven with animals that were not permitted to eat, according to Jewish law.

The vision, the pope said, “acts as a divine ‘provocation,’ to provoke a change of mentality in [Peter].”

The vision reflects the “journey of the Gospel in the world,” Francis suggested, which is a journey “accompanied by the supreme creativity of God Who manifests Himself in a surprising way.”

The Lord wants Peter no longer to evaluate events and people according to the categories of the pure and the impure, but to learn to go beyond, to look at the person and the intentions of his heart. What makes man impure, in fact, does not come from outside but only from within, from the heart (cf. Mk 7: 21). Jesus said this clearly.

So after this vision, Peter goes into the house of the pagan Cornelius, and preaches Christ, baptizing the household.

God’s aim is to make his children open to the universality of salvation, “because God wants to save everyone,” the pope asserted.

And for this, he calls the baptized to “open themselves up to others” and live together in a way that “transforms every interpersonal relationship into an experience of fraternity.” It’s a process of “fraternization” that the Spirit wants to trigger in history, the Holy Father said.

Thus, Peter learns with the vision of the “impure” creatures that he cannot put up roadblocks for God’s salvation.

From the Prince of the Apostles we learn that an evangelizer cannot be an impediment to the creative work of God, who “wants all men to be saved” (1 Tim 2: 4), but one that fosters the encounter of hearts with the Lord. And how do we behave with our brothers and sisters, especially with those who are not Christians? Are we impediments to the encounter with God? Do we hinder or facilitate their encounter with the Father?

Pope Francis concluded with a prayer that we might “allow ourselves to be astonished by God’s surprises, not to hinder His creativity, but to recognize and encourage the ever new ways in which the Risen One pours out His Spirit into the world and attracts hearts, making Himself known as the ‘Lord of all’ (Acts 10: 36).”

Read more:
Pope: Yes, Jesus is merciful, but He is also just
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Matthew Becklo
    ‘Joker’ is not a political statement … it’s a …
  5. Katherine Ruddy
    Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Meet Sandra Sabattini, a 22-year-old soon to be beatified
  7. Betsy Kerekes
    6 Phrases to keep in your back pocket when raising teens
  8. Rachel Molinatti
    The dog who waits for grace before meals
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW