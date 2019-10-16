Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Art & Culture

The meaning of rocks in Christian art

MOSES STRIKING THE ROCK IN THE DESERT
Public Domain
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Oct 16, 2019

In Christian art, rocks rock.

In chapter 16 of the Gospel of Matthew we find the passage often referred to as “Peter’s Confession of Christ.” The text, which goes from verse 13 to verse 20, reads as follows:

Now when Jesus came into the district of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, “Who do people say that the Son of Man is?” And they said, “Some say John the Baptist, but others Elijah, and still others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.” He said to them, “But who do you say that I am?” Simon Peter answered, “You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God.” And Jesus answered him, “Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah! For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my Father in heaven. And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock, I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not prevail against it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.” Then he sternly ordered the disciples not to tell anyone that he was the Messiah.

In this passage, it is clear Jesus is not referring to himself as being the rock, but to Peter. In Aramaic, one of the languages Jesus spoke, the word for rock is “Kepa,” and was transliterated in the Greek texts of the New Testament as “Cephas” (as can be seen in plenty of passages in Paul’s letters: Galatians 2:7-14, 1 Cor. 1:11-13, 1 Cor. 3:21, 1 Cor. 9:5 and 1 Cor. 15:5) but also translated directed into the Greek, “Petros,” from where we get “Peter.” In that sense, Peter is indeed the rock on which the church is founded, as the vicar of Christ, an office passed on from pope to pope from the days in which Peter was himself the bishop of Rome.

However, when rocks appear in Christian art they do not necessarily refer to Peter but, not surprisingly, to Jesus himself.

Christian theology saw in a passage from the book of Numbers a typological prefiguration of the water that flowed from Jesus’ side when pierced while still on the cross (Cf. Jn 19:34: “one of the soldiers pierced his side with a spear, and at once blood and water came out”). The passage from Numbers reads:

So Moses took the staff from the Lord’s presence, just as he commanded him. He and Aaron gathered the assembly together in front of the rock and Moses said to them, “Listen, you rebels, must we bring you water out of this rock?” Then Moses raised his arm and struck the rock twice with his staff. Water gushed out, and the community and their livestock drank.

Jesus is then often referred to as the rock from which the pure waters of salvation flow. But also, a rock is clearly a symbol of firmness, defense, fidelity, and refuge. This image is quite clear in Psalm 18 (“The Lord is my rock, my fortress, and my deliverer, my God, my rock in whom I take refuge”) but also in the gospel of Matthew (Cf. Mt 7, 24):

“Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock”

So, depending on the context, rocks in Christian art can refer to either Peter or Jesus himself.

Tags:
ArtChristianCulture
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Matthew Becklo
    ‘Joker’ is not a political statement … it’s a …
  5. Katherine Ruddy
    Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Meet Sandra Sabattini, a 22-year-old soon to be beatified
  7. Betsy Kerekes
    6 Phrases to keep in your back pocket when raising teens
  8. Rachel Molinatti
    The dog who waits for grace before meals
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW