7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by significant spiritual places

These sites welcome millions of pilgrims each year and make an intersting choice as a name for your baby girl.
So take a look at these places that hold great significance for Christians all over the world and see if they might suit your own daughter and family. Even if they’re not your ideal choice, you may want to add these destinations to your list of places to visit on a pilgrimage — with your daughter, of course!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?