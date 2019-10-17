7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by significant spiritual places

Click here to launch the slideshow

It’s common for parents to choose a name for their child based on well-loved saints and their inspirational lives. However, there are a number of very spiritual sites across the world — many linked to the Blessed Virgin — that can also make for beautiful, meaningful names.

So take a look at these places that hold great significance for Christians all over the world and see if they might suit your own daughter and family. Even if they’re not your ideal choice, you may want to add these destinations to your list of places to visit on a pilgrimage — with your daughter, of course!