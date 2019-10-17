A dozen fun facts about the Al Smith Dinner

Gen. James Mattis, retired U.S. Secretary of Defense, will take to the podium of the annual Al Smith Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown this Thursday evening. He will headline the 74th dinner, following in the footsteps of heads of state, government dignitaries, presidential candidates, and well-known personalities.

The white tie dinner on October 17 brings out New York’s elite for an evening of good food and laughs. It’s supposed to be an apolitical affair, but many in New York, and national, politics wouldn’t miss being there.

And for some of New York’s poorest families who are helped by the dinner’s proceeds, that’s a good thing.

Aside from the fact that a seat on the Al Smith Dinner’s dais is one of the most coveted places in New York in October, here are a few fun facts about the legendary October fundraiser: