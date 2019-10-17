Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Spirituality

Trusting God when life is hard and we fall from grace

© Office Central de Lisieux
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 17, 2019

St. Therese of Lisieux encourages us to trust God's mercy, especially when we are not faithful to him.

One of the first things to go when life gets difficult and we fail to remain faithful to God is our trust in him. We look at our lives and think, “Where are you, God?” or “I can’t do this.” This is accentuated when our will power is weakened and we succumb to various temptations.

At times like these St. Therese of Lisieux urges us to run like a little child into the arms of our Heavenly Father.

[A child who has sinned] throws himself into his father’s arms, telling him that he is sorry to have hurt him, that he loves him, and that he will prove it by being good from now on … Then, if that child asks his father to punish him with a kiss, I don’t think the happy father could harden his heart against his child’s filial trust, knowing his sincerity and love.

An action such as this requires a profound trust in God, not seeing God as a vindictive father who punishes his children needlessly, but as a loving and merciful Father, ready to receive us and heal our wounds.

St. Therese speaks these words out of experience, as she fully admits to her sister that she is not perfect.

I am afraid I have not said what I should; perhaps you will think I always do what I am saying. Oh, no! I am not always faithful, but I never get discouraged; I abandon myself into the arms of Jesus. The little drop of dew goes deeper into the calyx of the flower of the fields, and there it finds again all it has lost and even much more.

This is image of running to Jesus and allowing him to embrace us is a most beloved illustration of St. Therese. She returns to it frequently in her writings and encourages others to have a similar trust in God.

When times get tough and we fall, or begin to doubt in God’s goodness, the best thing to do is run to him. It requires a filial heart, who does not fear God’s wrath, but trusts in his mercy.

Read more:
Here’s why you should trust God
Read more:
A saint who proves we should trust God even in hard times
Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Katherine Ruddy
    Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
  5. Rachel Molinatti
    The dog who waits for grace before meals
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
  7. Matthew Becklo
    ‘Joker’ is not a political statement … it’s a …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Meet Sandra Sabattini, a 22-year-old soon to be beatified
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW