Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Lifestyle

3 Ways to combat loneliness 

LONELY MAN,BEACH
© Karuka | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Zrinka Peters | Oct 18, 2019

While younger generations report being the most lonely, here's some advice for all of us.

We live in lonely times. Rates of loneliness have reached alarming proportions in the adult US population, both young and old. Since the 1980s, the percentage of American adults who self-identify as “lonely” has doubled from 20% to 40%. 

I remember visiting my grandmother in her nursing home in the final years of her life. My mother, who was a weekly visitor to the home, often commented on the sad, still, almost palpable loneliness of the environment. Many of the elderly residents received few if any visitors.

But although the elderly are often especially vulnerable, surprisingly, they are not the loneliest demographic. The Health Insurer Cigna’s 2018 Loneliness index found that Generation Zers, ages 18-22, scored a loneliness rate of 48.3 out of 80, making them the loneliest generation. Millennials, ages 23-37, come in second with a loneliness score of 45.3. Paradoxically, this epidemic of loneliness in young adults is occurring during an age of electronic hyper-connectedness through social media. 

For all adults, the problem of social isolation and loneliness carries serious physical and emotional health risks. Loneliness is now as great a threat to health as smoking and obesity. Seniors who self-identify as lonely are significantly more likely to develop Alzheimer’s-type dementia, as well as heart disease and premature death, when compared to their more socially-connected peers. Prolonged loneliness at any age increases the likelihood of depression and a host of related mental health problems.

What can we do to help ourselves or our loved ones, who may be suffering from loneliness?

1
Be around people more

Make a coffee or lunch date with a friend. Call or visit parents and/or family members to reconnect. Go to church. Find a group with similar interests (pottery? bowling? walking?) and meet together on a regular basis. Even making small talk with cashiers or other strangers can help make it easier to have more meaningful talks with others. Interestingly, a recent study shows that even for introverts, forcing ourselves to act more social than we feel like being is actually beneficial to our well-being.

2
Limit time spent on social media and be intentional about how it’s used

Social researchers have known for some time that reducing our use of social media actually tends to make us less lonely. Nonetheless, social networking platforms can be useful tools for staying in touch with, or reaching out to, people we actually want to stay in touch with. The key is to reduce mindless scrolling, and use social media tools intentionally to connect in meaningful ways.

3
Give a little

Volunteering for an organization that shares your values can be an effective way to ease loneliness, as well as to make a positive contribution to the community. While coordinating with a friend or acquaintance to get together might pose a challenge, many volunteer organizations will be glad to have the extra help. Volunteering when, and for which cause, we choose can not only get us out of the house and put us in contact with others, reducing isolation, but it can lift sadness by shifting our perspective away from ourselves and giving us the knowledge that we are making a meaningful difference in the world around us.

Read more:
How St. Therese dealt with loneliness as a child
Read more:
Scripture passages for when you are feeling lonely
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
  5. Katherine Ruddy
    Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
  6. Rachel Molinatti
    The dog who waits for grace before meals
  7. Daniel Esparza
    Why did Elisha refuse Naaman’s gift?
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Meet Sandra Sabattini, a 22-year-old soon to be beatified
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW