Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy's voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God's will
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Do you know which book in the Bible is called “Paul’s Gospel”?

Public Domain
Philip Kosloski | Oct 18, 2019

This author reportedly traveled with Paul and wrote down everything he experienced.

While today we often refer to the fours Gospels as, Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, St. Jerome nicknamed one of these books, “Paul’s Gospel.”

He was referring to the Gospel of Luke, based on a tradition that Luke was a companion of Paul for some of his journeys. Luke then based much of what he wrote down from his conversations with Paul.

Luke, along with Mark, was a Gospel writer who did not have first-hand experience of Jesus’ life. He may have been one of the 72 disciples commissioned by Jesus, but it is generally believed that Luke was not present for most of Jesus’ ministry.

This means that Luke had to rely on alternative sources for his material. One traditional claim is that Luke was able to interview the Virgin Mary, and that is why he has a great amount of material on Mary and the early life of Jesus.

Whatever the case may have been, the Gospel of Luke and the Acts of the Apostles are normally seen as a single volume written by the same author. In the book of Acts, there is a distinct change in the narrative when the author begins using the pronoun “we,” indicating a first-hand experience.

And a vision appeared to Paul in the night: a man of Macedonia was standing beseeching him and saying, “Come over to Macedonia and help us.” And when he had seen the vision, immediately we sought to go on into Macedonia, concluding that God had called us to preach the gospel to them. (Acts 16:10)

The author only uses this pronoun when referring to travels with Paul, indicating that he was a traveling companion with the apostle.

Paul also mentions Luke in his letters. For example, in his second letter to Timothy Paul writes, “Do your best to come to me soon. For Demas, in love with this present world, has deserted me and gone to Thessalonica; Crescens has gone to Galatia, Titus to Dalmatia. Luke alone is with me” (2 Timothy 4:9-11).

While modern biblical scholars continue to debate the authenticity of such a proposition, many believe that the tradition of St. Luke traveling with St. Paul is a valid one. His Gospel then could rightly be nicknamed “Paul’s Gospel.”

St. Luke got the greatest interview of all time
Prayer to St. Luke for those going into surgery
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila's haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
