Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

Editor's choice
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy's voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God's will
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
The best moments of the 2019 Al Smith Dinner

ALFRED E SMITH DINNER 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
John Burger and Jeffrey Bruno | Oct 18, 2019

General James Mattis has the audience rolling on the floor laughing at the annual charity event in the New York Archdiocese.

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense General James Mattis came out shooting from both hips Thursday night at the Al Smith Dinner, and the room exploded in laughter.

Mattis was the keynote speaker at the 74th dinner, named for the first Catholic nominated for president by a major party. The annual event raises millions of dollars for poor families in New York.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan presided over the dinner, held at the New York Hilton Midtown. Comedian Martin Short emceed the event.

Speaking of his service in Iraq and Afghanistan, the retired Marine general said, “I tried to bring some peace and order to places that had no organized governments, that were chaotic, with warring factions. It was hard work, but it wasn’t until I started working in Washington, D.C., that I realized how easy I had it overseas.”

Turning serious, Mattis opined that in the troubled times America is going through right now, a lot of basic principles seem to have been forgotten.

“We seem to have forgotten that America is not some finished work, nor is it a failed project,” he said. “Rather, it is an ongoing experiment for which all of us bear responsibility, including the responsibility to repair. We seem to have forgotten that the foundational principle of democracy is trust.”

In addition to Mattis, Mary Ann Tighe, a New York commercial real estate broker, was given the Happy Warrior Award, named in memory of Al Smith, who also served as New York’s governor. Another New Yorker, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, call him a “Happy Warrior.”

Watch Mattis’ keynote address below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_sG7N7pJ6g

Al Smith DinnerCharity
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila's haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
