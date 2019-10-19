Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Art & Culture

From Nast to Family Circus, Philadelphia exhibit shows how Catholics have been depicted in cartoons

Share
Print
John Burger | Oct 19, 2019

Catholic Historical Research Center mounts display of drawings by and about Catholics.

“Cartooning Catholics” is an exhibit in Philadelphia examining how Catholics were portrayed in secular drawings and how Catholics portrayed their own beliefs through cartoons.

Bob Humble, an area cartoonist who had a long running feature in the Delaware County Daily Times, kicked the exhibit off with a lecture at the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Catholic Historical Research Center, housed in the former Our Lady of Ransom School, October 17. The free exhibit will be there until October 1, 2020.

It features some specimens of cartoons that would be considered highly offensive today, but which once expressed the anti-Catholic feelings of a good portion of the American population.

Exhibit A is Thomas Nast’s “The American River Ganges,” which depicts a group of frightened children standing on a river bank, cowering as a bunch of crocodiles emerge from the water. Look a little closer, and the crocodiles are actually bishops wearing miters. On the opposite shore is a building in the form of St. Peter’s Basilica, but with “Tammany Hall” written across the front. On the near shore is an American public school in ruins, flying the U.S. flag upside down, a symbol of distress.

AMERICAN RIVER GANGES
Catholic Historical Research Center

Nast, who published in Harper’s Weekly in the latter half of the 19th century, was “very fearful of Irish-Catholics coming in and kind of changing the cultural landscape of America,” Patrick Shank, an archivist at the center who curated the exhibit, told the Northeast Times. “He saw the rise of parochial parish schools and high schools as an attack against public schools.”

There are also modern depictions that are critical of the Church, such as comics from Jack Chick.

“These cartoons deal with Anti-Catholicism in two different ways, the first focused on the menace of the pope and the second dealt with the threat to the public school system,” the research center says in a press release.

But there are other other cartoons, drawn by Catholics and often published in Catholic newspapers, that served two different functions.

“The first was to offer commentary on current events and the second was to offer humor on daily Catholic life,” the center said. “The editorial cartoons drawn from the 1950s through the 1970s cover major historical events, including the Vatican II and the Civil Rights Movement. Featured here are cartoonists Earl H. Wolf (1915-1999), Robert F McGovern (1933-2011), and John James Knudsen (1923-2008). Examining the drawings reveals how Catholics reacted to world events.

One, from the now-defunct Catholic Standard & Times, is a 1964 drawing titled “Complete Education,” showing a student working at a desk strewn with books on math, science, economics and other secular subjects, but also a Bible at hand.

CATHOLIC CARTOON
Catholic Historical Research Center

The exhibit also features Marvel comics based on the lives of St. Francis of Assisi, Pope John Paul II and others, as well as some strips from “Family Circus,” a comic created by Philadelphia native Bill Keane. Keane’s cartoons, said the center, “reveal the lighter side of Catholic social thought by highlighting religion as expressed in daily life.”

 

Tags:
cartoonsCatholic history
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by significant spiritual …
  6. Rachel Molinatti
    The dog who waits for grace before meals
  7. Katherine Ruddy
    Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The world’s largest crucifix is in Michigan
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW